LINCOLN — After a nearly three-decade absence from the Nebraska State Volleyball Championships, the Oakland-Craig Knights are making the most of this trip to Lincoln after arriving in the Capitol City with the No. 1 seed in Class C2.
The Knights, now on a 14-match winning streak, waltzed through Thursday's quarterfinals and appeared ready to make a clean sweep before winning 25-13, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-23 in the semifinals over Superior.
After Oakland-Craig bolted to a 25-13 win in the opening set and kept the pressure in set two with the 25-19 win over the Wildcats, the pressure seemed to switch to the opposite bench late in the third set. With Oakland-Craig leading in what could have been the final set 22-18, Superior came all the way back to force a fourth edition of the match, pulling away with a 25-22 win.
"We just got to the place where we were looking at the finish and not focusing on what was right before us," Knight coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. "After playing so well through almost three sets, we just kind of lost our way for a while there."
The first two sets were dominated so much by Oakland-Craig, Superior never led in the match until the opening of the third set.
The Knights were trailing 12-8 in the third before gathering momentum but still trailed by four at 15-11.
Gretchen Seagren hit a winner for Oakland-Craig to make it 15-12 and then Bailey Helzer and Shea Johnson combined for a block to bring the Knights to within two.
Another Seagren kill made it 15-14 and Johnson hit a winner over the middle of the Wildcat defense that pinballed off of three defensive players before falling to the court to even the set at 15.
Oakland-Craig maintained the lead with a couple of slams by Maycie Johnson and kills by Brandi Helzer and Bailey Helzer, who finished with 10 and 26 winners, respectively, in the match while Adi Rennerfeldt helped set up the offense with 54 set assists.
The wheels sort of came off the Knight bus as the Wildcats scored the next seven points, including four errors by Oakland-Craig, to cause Rennerfeldt concern and force the fourth run to 25.
"I got a little concerned, but I knew these girls, and they weren't afraid of the moment. We just needed to reset," Rennerfeldt said.
The Knights went up by seven, 19-12, after Bailey Helzer smashed a kill from the back row and picked up another two points later from the front row to make it 20-13.
The advantage remained seven and Oakland-Craig got to match point at 24-17.
Superior then went on a 6-0 run that included a couple of additional hitting errors by the Knights before a timeout was called with the score 24-21.
"I just told them we had worked way too hard to get this far and we weren't going to get to a fifth set," she said. "I told them we needed just one point and if we stop thinking ahead and play volleyball — we can finish this match."
The Wildcats scored the next two points, but both points were earned.
Brandi Helzer did the honors to end the match with an overpass kill that went straight to the floor on the other side of the net, and Oakland-Craig was headed for the C2 finals.
"I can't believe we finally got there, finally finished this journey," Rennerfeldt said. "Now we need to take that next step, like I said, we have worked way too hard to stop now."
Oakland-Craig is set to take on either Wisner-Pilger or Sutton in the Class C2 finals Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 1 p.m.
"I am so proud of what these girls have accomplished," Rennerfeldt said. "And look at the community support we have gotten down here — we are all in this together. Tomorrow will be great."
Class C2 state quarterfinal
Oakland-Craig defeats Superior 25-13, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-23
OAKLAND-CRAIG (30-6): Laryn Johnson 1a, 29d; Adi Rennerfeldt 3k, 9d, 54s; Brandi Helzer 10k, 1b, 1a, 5d, 1s; Johnna Peterson 8d, 1s; Bailey Helzer 26k, 15d; Maycie Johnson 8k, 1b, 16d; Gretchen Seagren 10k, 1b, 3d; Shea Johnson 7k, 4b, 4d.
SUPERIOR (24-9): Teegan Duncan 6k, 3b, 1a, 15d; Cailyn Barry 6k, 5b; Sadie Cornell 1s; Sadie Rempel 12d; Brooklyn Grabast 2d; Ella Gardner 2k, 2b, 1a, 11d, 29s; Shayla Meyer 18k, 2b, 15d, 1s; Atlee Kobza 12d, 1s; Madison Heuskinkvelt 4k, 2b, 1a, 2d.