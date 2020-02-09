FREMONT — The strength of the East Husker Conference this season came in the records. As in, the four teams vying for titles had a combined one loss on the entire season.
For more than three-quarters of the night, the games — held on Bracker Court at the Wickert Event Center on the Midland University campus for the first time — lived up to the hype.
In the end, both top-ranked teams in Class C remained undefeated, with the Oakland-Craig girls and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur boys both defeating their counterparts from North Bend Central to claim league crowns.
“It's great. What it tells me is that they're still hungry,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said after the Wolverines downed North Bend 55-41 for its second-straight EHC title. “It's always a coach's worry that, when you win something you've been looking for your entire life, all of a sudden, is it as good the next time? I'm getting that feeling that it is, and they want to shoot for it, and I want to shoot for it, too.”
As a result, the defending Class C2 champions extended their winning streak to 42 consecutive games.
But it was a rematch which stole the show.
For the second time this season, Oakland-Craig defeated North Bend by a single point — this time 49-48 in overtime after the Knights squandered a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Just more than two weeks earlier, Jan. 24 to be exact, Oakland-Craig won 40-39 after successfully defending a last-second play.
“It did nothing but make each of these teams better tonight,” Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. “This game is going to help both of us out. As we get into February and hopefully March, hopefully when we get those leads next time, we can keep our composure a little bit better and extend it and put the game away.”
Oakland-Craig senior Kennedy Benne, who had a game-high 24 points, hit the first of two free throws with 42.7 seconds left in overtime for a 47-46 lead. She made the second, but a but lane violation nullified the second point. After a miss on the North Bend side, freshman Syd Guzinski was fouled with 23.8 seconds left, and she made both free throws for a 49-46 lead.
The Tigers missed a 3 on the ensuing possession, but Ally Pojar was fouled with 8.9 seconds left. She missed both free throws around a North Bend timeout, but the Tigers got the rebound down by three points. Instead of attempting a tying 3-pointer, the ball got passed inside to Megan Ortmeier, who put back her own miss with 0.7 seconds remaining. Oakland-Craig then successfully inbounded the ball to run out the clock.
It was the second-straight season that the Knights were involved in an East Husker championship game that went into overtime. A year ago, the Knights lost 58-55 to West Point-Beemer after the Cadets got a buzzer-beating shot to force overtime.
“We came in knowing it was going to be a battle,” Benne said. “We had seniors from last year reach out and say that they wanted us to get this one for them. (Fellow senior) Mya (Guzinski) and I didn't want to go through what we did last year.”
It capped a night in which neither team could find a rhythm offensively. Oakland-Craig finished 28 percent (15 of 53) from the field and made 17 of 31 free throws.
North Bend didn't fare any better. The Tigers shot 27 percent (14 of 51) but hit 18 of 37 free throws.
That's why it was so surprising that Oakland-Craig could get a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, let alone North Bend be able to come back and force overtime.
“I'm much happier at the outcome the way it went rather than the way it looked like it was going to go,” North Bend girls coach Aaron Sterup said.
Benne labored through 6 of 23 field-goal shooting, and she added 12 of 18 free throws en route to her game-high 24 points. Freshman Chaney Nelson added 10.
“We had to pick it up on the defensive end, and our defense leads into offense,” Benne said.
Sydney Emanuel led North Bend with 12 points, all of which came to spearhead the Tigers' comeback from a 36-22 deficit early in the fourth quarter.
“We played really good defense to hold a team like that for 3½ quarters. … When you play a great team, they're never going to quit,” Anderson said.
The rally started with junior Hannah Williams' 3 with 5:09 remaining. Megan Ortmeier hit two free throws with 3:38 left in regulation to put North Bend within single digits, then Sydney Emanuel stole the inbounds pass after a timeout, and her free throw with 3:02 on the clock suddenly put North Bend within two possessions at 37-31.
Sydney Emanuel's steal then led to a Kaitlyn Emanuel basket down low. Ortmeier then found Sydney Emanuel for a 3 from the top of the key to make it a one-point game.
Benne hit 5 of 8 free throws in less than 1½ minutes to keep the Knights in front, but an alert play in the final half-minute sent the game into overtime.
Syndey Emanuel missed a driving layup, Oakland-Craig got the rebound, but Ortmeier pulled the ball away and shot a fadeaway jumper in the lane to tie the game at 42 with 22.2 seconds remaining. The Knights couldn't make a shot at the buzzer, sending it into overtime.
“We have to get to the understanding that we have to play with that sense of urgency a lot sooner than with eight minutes left or whenever we decided to pick it up,” Sterup said. “Because I think that, if we play the whole game like that, the outcome would have been different. We were sluggish and not nearly aggressive enough.”
The teams traded the lead three times in the extra session until Benne's free throw with 42.7 seconds remaining.
IN A BATTLE of undefeated teams, the boys game did not have quite the same drama.
That was particularly true at the end of the game, when players on the floor for both teams were exchanging handshakes as BRLD guard Lucas Vogt dribbled out the last 45 seconds to cap the 55-41 final.
That was because the Class C No. 1 Wolverines controlled much of the second half after its traded leads throughout the first 2½ quarters with the second-ranked Tigers.
Will Gatzemeyer nailed his second lead-changing 3-pointer off a Vogt assist with 2:15 left in the third quarter for a 32-30 edge. Jaxon Johnson followed with a putback and a basket within a span of 20 seconds, and then his deflection led to a long pass from Vogt to Gatzemeyer for a layup and an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Darwin Snyder provided the first double-digit lead of the game when he hit 2 of 3 free throws to cap the 10-0 run 14 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“We had a stretch there in the third quarter where we got undisciplined with some shots,” North Bend coach Jon Baehr said. “We missed a couple quick ones and we took a poor one, and that's what teams like that do. We talked about that before the game, that if you take a poor shot, it's going to be a layup on the other end.”
North Bend made one more answer, pulling to within four following a Breckin Peters 3-point play and a Brodey Johnson 3.
BRLD responded with nine of the next 11 points, capped by Vogt's drive and long baseline pass for a Snyder 3, but Austin Endorf followed with his fourth 3 of the game for North Bend with 3:15 remaining that put the Tigers within 49-41. Vogt would connect on two more layups sandwiched around a missed alley-oop that Gatzemeyer cleaned up for a putback.
Vogt finished with a game-high 18 points, 14 in the first half, while Gatzemeyer added 14 and Dylan Beutler 10. Endorf led North Bend with 16 points, eight in the first quarter.
“It's huge,” Gatzemeyer said. “Conference is the first step, then it's districts and then it's state. That's one out of three that we can check off.”
Girls final
NBC 9 3 9 21 6 — 48
O-C 11 6 9 16 7 — 49
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (19-2): Abby Post 0-3 2-4 2; Cierra Kluthe 2-8 3-6 7; Sydney Emanuel 4-10 3-4 12; Megan Ortmeier 2-9 5-8 9; Lauren Emanuel 1-6 0-2 2; Hannah Williams 1-3 0-0 3; Abby Post 1-3 3-8 5; Kaitlyn Emanuel 3-9 2-5 8. Totals: 14-51 18-37 48.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (21-0): Chaney Nelson 4-10 1-6 10; Kennedy Benne 6-23 12-18 24; Syd Guzinski 2-8 2-2 6; Mya Guzinski 1-4 2-3 4; Jeannina Blahak 1-2 0-2 2; Edie Anderson 0-3 0-0 0; Sadie Nelson 0-1 0-0 0; Makenna Pearson 1-2 1-2 3. Totals: 15-53 17-31 49.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: NBC 2 (S. Emanuel 1, Williams 1); O-C 1 (C. Nelson 1).
Boys final
NBC 14 9 7 11 — 41
BRLD 13 11 14 17 — 55
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (19-1): Cody Prohaska 1-2 0-0 2; Breckin Peters 3-5 1-1 7; Jaxon Wietfeld 3-10 2-2 8; Austin Endorf 6-15 0-0 16; Brodey Johnson 2 0-0 6; Austin Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16-36 3-3 41.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (19-0): Will Gatzemeyer 6-9 0-3 14; Dylan Beutler 5-6 0-0 10; Lucas Vogt 8-15 0-0 18; Darwin Snyder 1-6 2-3 5; Jaxon Johnson 3-8 0-4 6; Arizona Riecken 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 24-45 2-10 55.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: NBC 4 (Endorf 4); BRLD 5 (Gatzemeyer 2, Vogt 2, Snyder 1).