OAKLAND - Oakland-Craig was up against it.
Not only was it fourth-and-nine on the Hartington Cedar Catholic 18-yard line, but the Knights trailed 19-14 with 4:14 left in the third quarter and had lost their quarterback for the game on third down.
Enter 150-pound sophomore Grady Gatewood
"That's a tough spot for a sophomore quarterback," Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. "And he hadn't taken a meaningful snap all year."
But Gatewood delivered, stepping up in the pocket and throwing a strike to the back of the end zone, where Caden Nelson made a diving catch to give the Knights the lead for good in a 28-26 win in the first round of the Class C2 playoffs here Friday.
"Right on it. I taught him that in the backyard. He's my next-door neighbor, so we play catch a lot," Anderson said of the throw, which may not have been as impressive as the catch.
"The kid laid out full-body to catch that thing," Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau said. "He couldn't have been in by much, but he obviously was."
Never mind that the second-seeded Knights defeated No. 15 Cedar Catholic 50-13 on the same field in week two.
"That could be a top-five team right there," Anderson said. "Our kids did not overlook these guys at all. Our kids knew it would be a battle."
In fact, even after a 6 minute, 49 second drive gave Oakland-Craig a 28-19 lead when Nelson scored from four yards with 3:36 left in the game, the Knights (10-0) had a battle on their hands.
On the ensuing kickoff - a squib kick that somehow reached the Trojans' big-play return man - senior Jacob Keiser fielded the ball at his own 26-yard line, found a lane and went 76 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-26 with 3:23 remaining.
The Trojans got the ball back one more time, but Jaron Meyer ended a seven-play drive with an interception at the O-C 26-yard line with 1:35 left to seal the win.
"That says something about the growth we've made this year," Cattau said. "There were some plays we left out there, and some opportunities we may have missed but that's the way it goes. They fought hard."
The Trojans showed that from thew start, with an immediate response to a 72-yard touchdown pass from Colton Thomsen to Coulter Thiele that gave Oakland-Craig an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
That response came from Keiser, who broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run on the first play of Cedar Catholic's possession to pull the Trojans within 8-6.
"He's a kid who can score from anywhere for us. He's another dimension for us," Cattau said. "He's going to be hard to replace because he's got a lot of guts, and he's a great athlete and player."
Keiser, who finished with 73 yards on 17 carries, added a 20-yard run before sophomore Hunter Thoene intercepted a pass and broke a pair of tackles on his way to a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown that put the Trojans ahead 19-8 with 1:28 left in the first half.
Oakland-Craig, though, needed less than a minute to find the end zone again, pulling within 19-14 on a 14-yard Thomsen run with 35 seconds left in the half.
"With Colton in, we were able to mix it up through the air and on the ground," Anderson said."
Before being injured late in the third quarter, Thomsen was was 9 of 16 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. With Thomsen out, Nelson got a bulk of the workload and finished with 14 carries for 66 yards with four catches for 43 yards.
Oakland-Craig will host Doniphan-Trumbull (9-1) in a quarterfinal contest Friday.
After an 0-3 start to the season, Cedar Catholic finishes at 5-5.
"Our seniors bought into a leadership role, and that was really the biggest difference. The kids put a lot of effort and a lot of energy into the way we practiced," Cattau said. "I can't say enough about how much they improved and how much they bought in. A lot of teams could have been demoralized after that one (the 50-13 loss) and folded. These guys bounced back and got a lot better."
Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-5) 6 13 0 7 - 26
Oakland-Craig (10-0) 8 6 8 6 - 28
First quarter
O-C: Coulter Thiele 72 pass from Connor Thomsen (Thiele run), 10:19
HCC: Jacob Keiser 66 run (kick failed), 10:03
Second quarter
HCC: Keiser 20 run (kick failed), 2:40
HCC: Hunter Thoene 35 interception return (Ted Bengston kick), 1:28
O-C: Thomsen 14 run (pass failed), :35
Third quarter
O-C: Caden Nelson 18 pass from Grady Gatewood (Thiele run), 4:07
Fourth quarter
O-C: Nelson 4 run (run failed), 3:36
HCC: Keiser 74 kickoff return (Bengston kick), 3:23