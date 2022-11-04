LINCOLN - Two returning state championship volleyball teams met here on the court at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Class C2 Nebraska State Volleyball Championships Friday.
 
Last year's Class C2 champion, Oakland-Craig met last year's Class C1 champion, Lincoln Lutheran for a chance to play in tomorrow's C2 title game at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
 
The teams had met once during the regular season in the Seward Invitational back on Sept. 19 with the Warriors sweeping the Knights 2-0in a best-of-three match and earned the same result in a best-of-sets-match here in the semifinals with a bit of a resounding, 25-19, 25-9 and 25-16 to remain undefeated on the season and grab a spot in tomorrow's final.
 
Before it appears the Knights were completely overwhelmed, they didn't have their best stuff and they were playing a team that was very, very talented.
 
Oakalnd-Craig led in each set except for the second, but couldn't find a consistent rhythm to challenge Lincoln Lutheran.
 
Brandi Helzer was her steady-self, finding away to nearly record a double-double with nine kills and nine digs.
 
Adi Rennerfeldt had seven digs and 20 set assists, Laryn Johnson had nine digs and Sadie Nelson and Maycie Johnson each dug out eight serves or slams.
 
The opening set was 12-11 in favor of Lincoln Lutheran after a couple of Warrior errors and a kill off the Lincoln Lutheran block by Gretchen Seagren and the Knights got to within two points at 20-18 after a Maycie Johnson winner, but a 5-1 run by the Warriors finished the set and put Oakland-Craig in a 1-0 hole in the match.
 
The third, and what would be final set  was tied 9-9 after Oakland-Craig trailed 9-5.
 
Four consecutive points on a Lincoln Lutheran hitting error, an over pass kill by Seagren, snd a block and kill by freshman outside hitter Briar Ray evened the set.
 
Six straight by the Warriors put them back in the lead and ultimately finished the match with the 25-16 final in the set and the 3-0 finish in the match.
 
Oakland-Craig is set to play in the consolation game Saturday at 3 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School against either Fremont Archbishop Bergan or Amherst.
Lincoln Lutheran defeats Oakland-Craig 25-19, 25-9, 26-16.
 
OAKLAND-CRAIG (28-10): Laryn Johnson 9d; Sadie Nelson 8d; Briar Ray 4k, 3d; Adi Rennerfeldt 7d, 20s; Brandi Helzer 9k, 9d; Maycie Johnson 4k, 1a, 8d; Gretchen Seagren 5k, 2d, 2s; Anisten Rennerfeldt 2d, 1s; Shea Johnson 1k.
 
LINCOLN LUTHERAN (39-0): Keri Leimbach 1a, 12d, 7s; Jenna Luebbe 3d; Elecea Saathoff 1k, 2b, 2a, 11d, 37s; Erika Young 6k, 3b; Ellie Schaedel 4d; Jordan Ernstmeyer 2k, 4b, 3d, 1s; Lily Wohlgemuth 13k,2b, 1a, 9d; Abby Wachal 19k, 2b, 2a, 6d.

