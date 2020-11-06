Oakland-Craig defense locks down Trojans' offense

HARTINGTON -- An Oakland-Craig interception on the Trojans’ first offensive play of the game produced a 6-0 lead one play later, and may have also produced a flashback in the memories of Hartington Cedar Catholic fans of the touchdown barrage the Knights accumulated during a 52-14 October regular season runaway win.
To make matters worse, after forcing a Cedar Catholic punt, Oakland-Craig promptly marched 56 yards for another touchdown and a 12-0 lead.
But the No. 11-seeded Trojans responded with a scoring drive of 69 yards and battled the third-seeded Knights toe-to-toe the rest of the game before falling 15-6.
“I’m proud of our defense; this Cedar team has all kinds of weapons, and they’re well-coached,” Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. “We gave up one big play where we weren’t quite sound on the option, and they got us there. Our offense put our defense in some tough situations with turnovers and things, and our defense really stepped up and made plays.”
The Knights’ quick start had linebacker and running back Caden Nelson’s fingerprints all over it.
The senior stepped in front of a Tate Thoene pass attempt from the Cedar Catholic 20 and returned the interception 11 yards to the Trojans’ 5 before adding the touchdown run for the 6-0 advantage.
“Caden’s an outside-linebacker; he’s a kid who watches more film than anybody I’ve ever coached,” Anderson said. “He really studied that and got a good feel for what they were doing, and made a great break on the ball. That really got us off to a good start.”
Nelson then carried the ball five-straight times on the next Oakland-Craig possession, contributing 51 yards before teammate Jaron Meyer scored from the 4 for a 12-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game.
But Hartington Cedar Catholic’s “one big play” offensively came when the Trojans’ junior running back Easton Becker darted 64 yards with an option pitch, setting up a 2-yard quarterback sneak touchdown by Thoene to cut the deficit to 12-6 heading into the second period.
A drive that ended with an incompletion on the Oakland-Craig 23, along with an interception near mid-field, provided opportunities for Cedar Catholic that ended without points, and scoring ended for both teams on Jack Pille’s 21-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the first half.
The Trojans also had a chance for points to open the second half when Oakland-Craig fumbled the kick-off and Ty Thoene pounced on the ball at the Knights’ 20.
But after eight Cedar Catholic offensive plays, which included a fumble on third-and-goal from the 8, the Trojans came up empty on a 32-yard field goal attempt and Oakland-Craig maintained its 15-6 margin as the game entered the final period.
Cedar Catholic had two more scoring opportunities. The first, a possession that began at the Oakland-Craig 44 after a bobbled snap resulted in a botched punt attempt by the Knights, but ended at the 28, and another drive that ended on a Coulter Thiele pickoff.
Later, Oakland-Craig’s third interception, this one by Gunnar Ray, stopped Hartington Cedar Catholic’s final possession of the game and closed out the 15-6 Knights’ win.
“Our DB’s have around 20 interceptions on the year and are definitely one of the strengths of our football team,” Anderson said. “Obviously, our linebackers are pretty darn good, and so is our defensive line, but our DB’s have done the job all year.”
For Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau, the missed opportunities didn’t overshadow the effort by the Trojans.
“I’ve got to commend our kids; I think they played as hard as they could, but we just didn’t put enough points on the board,” he said. “A big part of that is because of the way Oakland-Craig plays defense. But for our defense to hold them to 15 points is really a tribute to our coaches and how hard our kids played.”
Oakland-Craig will now travel to face second-seeded Ord, a 24-12 winner over David City Aquinas Catholic.
Class C2 playoffs
Oakland-Craig (9-1) 12 3 0 0 -- 15
Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-3) 6 0 0 0 -- 6
Scoring summary
First quarter
O-C: Caden Nelson 5 run (run failed), 11:41.
O-C: Jaron Meyer 4 run (run failed), 4:39.
HCC: Tate Thoene 2 run (kick failed), 2:49.
Second quarter
O-C: Jack Pille 21 yd FG, :03.