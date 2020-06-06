Oakland-Craig coach honored for lifting up programs

In November, Oakland-Craig football coach Joe Anderson completed a rare feat after guiding the Knights to a Class C2 state football championship. You see, 24 years ago in 1995 — as a player — Anderson helped the school secure its first and only other state football title.
Then in March, Anderson coached the girls basketball team to a fourth-place finish at state. Having never qualified for the state tournament prior to the 2016 season, the program has now qualified for state in three of the past five seasons.
For his efforts, Anderson is being honored as the 2020 Daily News coach of the year.
"There are so many great coaches in the area and at one time or another, I have probably stolen ideas from a few of them," Anderson said. "I'm very honored for the award."
The oldest of five boys, including two sets of twins, Anderson grew up on a farm between Oakland and West Point.
"My dad passed away when I was a freshman, so having to help my mom take care of my younger brothers kind of helped bring me into teaching and coaching," Anderson said. "My mom did a lot for us, including instilling toughness."
That toughness paid off as Anderson went on to start for three years at defensive end, under three different coaching staffs, at the University of South Dakota.
Upon graduation in 2001, Anderson landed his first teaching job in Plainview. After serving as an assistant football coach for a season, Anderson was asked to take over the program in 2002. The same year he married his high school sweetheart, Wendi Harney, a 1997 graduate of Oakland-Craig.
"It was a rough start. In my first year as head coach we were playing in C1 and taking on the likes of Norfolk Catholic and Pierce. We only had about 24 kids out," Anderson said. "We went 2-6 and 1-7 the first couple of years but kind of got things turned around."
That's an understatement, considering that the Pirates won the Class C2 state title in 2005 by defeating Cambridge 21-6.
Anderson credits Dean Boyer, who this past season led the Plainview wrestling team to state Class C individual and dual wrestling titles, and Bob Green as two people he really learned a lot from at the beginning of his coaching career.
In 2009, a couple of job openings at his alma mater piqued the Andersons' interest.
"At the time, Wendi was a special education teacher and I was teaching middle school math and those positions came open at Oakland-Craig," Anderson said. "We weren't real serious at first, but then I call the principal, Rusty Droescher, one of my high school coaches. ... We applied for those jobs, and the next thing you know we're moving to Oakland."
The move back to Oakland was somewhat bittersweet early on.
"About six months after we moved back, Wendi's father passed away. That made it even more important that we were in town to help take care of each other's family." Anderson said. "It was also kind of neat that my mom taught at school after dad died, so when we moved back, I got to teach with her at the school for a few years before she retired."
Anderson served as Droescher's assistant for one season before taking over the program in 2010.
Anderson quickly surrounded himself with like-minded coaches, including Droescher, whom Anderson talked into staying on as an assistant coach.
"When I took over the program, it had been competitive year in and year out and even won some playoff games, but we couldn't seem to take that next step," Anderson said. "We sat down as a staff and talked about what we could do. We had a strong program and a good culture, but how could we go from being one of the 10 best teams in our class to one of the top five?"
Anderson wanted to get back to the "good, old days" of the mid-1990s when the program had a 10-year stretch in which it lost only a handful of regular-season games.
Considering the past six seasons, mission accomplished. Since 2014, the Knights have won a state title, finished as runners-up (2015), lost in the semifinals twice (2014, 2018) and qualified for state all six years.
"The seniors from 2014 and 2015 helped build what we're doing today," Anderson said. "That 2015 team that made the final somewhat overachieved. We lost to Battle Creek in the regular season by 40-some points and gave up something like 500 yards rushing. So, to beat them in the semifinals that year was pretty special."
That same school year, Anderson also was working his magic as the girls basketball coach. Having taken over that program in 2013, Anderson helped the Knights qualify for state for the first time ever in 2016.
"We had lost to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the district final but still had a chance to qualify for state as a wild card," Anderson said. "We had the entire team at our house listening to two games on the radio, one in the kitchen and one in the living room. After the first game finished in our favor, we needed Hemingford to beat Ravenna in the second game. It ended up going into overtime and the girls were pulling their hair out. Fortunately, Hemingford won and the girls took off running and screaming. I was just hoping I did my math right."
That 2016 team lost in the first round, but the 2019 team finished third, losing to eventual state champion Hastings St. Cecilia 72-68 in overtime in the semifinals.
"Our girls want to be coached hard. Like our football team, our girls are tough," Anderson said. "They're not afraid to box out or get on the floor for loose ball, and it's the toughest team usually wins."
That was certainly the case when this past season's football team defeated Sutton 19-0.
"Obviously, I knew we were going to have a fairly strong team. We didn't have anybody that was flashy from a stats standpoint but just had a bunch of hard-nosed, tough kids that believed in what we do," Anderson said. "They played extremely hard on the field and got along so well on and off the field. They were very unselfish. They had one mission ... win 13 games. It was a fun group to coach."
Anderson admits none of what he has accomplished would have been possible without the assistance of his wife and, to some extent, his son, Braylon, who is 13.
"They both love sports and don't mind going to games or being in the gym 12 months of the year," Anderson said. "Wendi does so many things. One of the coolest is something I got from coach Boyer. We have ‘Brownie Sundaes.’ That mean if the football team gets a shutout, we have brownies and ice cream with about 15 toppings to pick from. We had a couple games where the reserve kids had to make goal-line stands, and when they did, you'd have thought we won the Super Bowl. Here we're up 42-0 and the older guys are right there coaching the younger guys. It definitely helps develop camaraderie."
Since third grade, Braylon has sat by his father and kept stats for the girls basketball team, and he is never too far away from dad on the sidelines in football.
"He's probably learned a little too much, if you know what I mean." Anderson said. "I'm so grateful to have a sports-oriented family because that is the way I grew up. I can't thank my family enough for letting me do what I do."
And there's a lot for which to be thankful.
"The best coaching advice that I have been given is to surround yourself with good people that have the same mission as you. I have been very fortunate both in Plainview and Oakland to have great people around me," Anderson said. "I have learned over the years to do a better job of delegating and let your coaches coach, and they do a great job of that."
Anderson describes Oakland and Craig as great sports-minded communities. Sporting a career record of 132-49, including 88-22 at Oakland-Craig, Anderson is proud of his roots.
"I remember wanting to run through a brick wall for my high school coach, Clark Benne. He expected a lot from us. I knew wherever I went on to coach, those were the expectations I wanted to instill. Put in hard work, and good things will come."