WISNER --The Oakland-Craig boys and girls track and field teams swept the championships at the Class C-3 district held at Wisner-Pilger High School Thursday.
The O-C boys out-distanced runner-up Stanton 140-89 while the Knights used a 117-point total to win the girls title, with Guardian Angels Central Catholic taking second with 95 points.
“We don’t really match up with Stanton in a lot of events,” Oakland-Craig coach Mike Selk said. “So where they pick up a lot of points in the sprints, we don’t, but we got a third in the 200 which was kind of a bonus. We kind of rely on our field events, and they did well again today.”
The Knights, Selk said, benefited from “some good throwers, a good triple jumper who’s back from injury, had a qualifier in the high jump (Lincoln Benne) and scored in the pole vault–which was another bonus.”
All of those athletes, and others, picking up additional points in various events went a long way in piling up much-needed scoring for O-C to secure the team title.
For example, LJ McNeill and Jaxen Jorgensen finished second and third, respectively, in the triple jump, while Grant Seagren, Braylon Anderson, and Brady Johnson went 2, 3, and 4 in the discus–an 18-point total countering Stanton’s 11-point total awarded for Barrett Wilke’s first-place and Ron Brown’s sixth.
Likewise, the Knights earned 15 points in the shot put based upon the finishes of JT Brands (second), Seagren (third), and Anderson (sixth), while Stanton totaled 12 with Wilke winning the event and Brown earning fifth place.
A number of those contributions came from sophomores that Selk said “have really developed,” and also two freshmen hurdlers, Caleb Bosquet and Winston Wilkey, “who are going to be really good.”
Bosquet and Wilkey finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 110 meter hurdles, just .04 and .14 behind the Knights’ state qualifier–and coach’s son–Brayden Selk.
Those types of contributions led to a championship that coach Selk said “feels really good.”
“We’ve had a couple of these (team) victory laps now, and they don’t get old,” Selk said. “The kids get annoyed with me when I tell them we’ve got to do this, but our girls basketball coach says celebrate all wins, and I’ve kind of picked that up more and have more fun with it, because things like this don’t come around every year.”
Other state qualifiers for Oakland-Craig–all second-place winners–include sophomore Jeremiah Druckmiller in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, sophomore Dawson Meyer in the 800, as well as McNeill (triple jump), Seagren (discus), Brands (shot), and Benne (high jump).
The Stanton boys, as Selk indicated, made their mark in the speed races where Mitchell Hupp won the 100 (10.98), 200 (22.52), and anchored the Mustangs’ winning 4x100 relay.
Jason Claussen also qualified for Stanton with a second-place finish in the 100, along with Wilke’s wins in the shot (58-04) and discus (156-05).
The Oakland-Craig girls district championship win will be a special, longtime memory for its first-year coach Megan Unwin.
“It’s pretty exciting. These kids have given everything,” Unwin said. “They knew what they had to do today–come out and compete. Through the ups and downs of the week and the day, they held it together and they were strong for each other.”
“Our third or fourth meet into the season, we realized ‘we can just keep this rolling,’ ” she said. “We just kept stepping it up.”
The Knights showed their depth in distance events by winning the 4x800, with three seniors–Gabi Linder, Sydney Guzinski, and Chaney Nelson–along with freshman Carolyn Magnusson set the tone for O-C on the track.
Magnusson went on to win the 800 and 1600, while Nelson proceeded to qualify with second-place finishes in the 200, 400, and 800.
“Carolyn competed in four events today. Her recovery time is just something special, and she has really practiced on mental strength this season–and it showed,” Unwin said. “And she has a great senior leader in Chaney, who has led her along the way. They’re all pretty dang special.”
Similar to the boys squad, the Knights added points with contributions from girls placing in various events, such as Shea Johnson and Morgan Ray both earning state meet opportunities by finishing 1-2 in the shot put.
“This has kind of been the story of our season all year long,” Unwin said. “The seniors did awesome, but our third, fourth, and fifth places are just as important. Those kids understand just how important each place is, and they fight for each other as a ‘family’--lifting each other up and pushing each other.”
Guardian Angels Central Catholic earned many of its points with wins in the field events, such as Cassie Peatrowsky (pole vault), Reese Throener (long jump) and Jocelynn Skoda (triple jump). But Skoda also finished first in the 200 and 400.
Other teams with standout performers included Clarkson-Leigh, whose Chloe Hanel won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles, then anchored the Patriots’ winning 4x100 relay.
Logan View’s senior Kylie Kloster and her freshman teammate, Sydney Sagehorn, ran 1-2 in the 100 meter dash. Sagehorn later added a third-place finish in the 200.
Various second- and third-place times belong to athletes who will be eagerly awaiting the time and distance comparisons with the eight other Class C district meets–hoping to be chosen as “additional qualifiers.”
Boys division
Team scores: Oakland-Craig 140, Stanton 89, Wisner-Pilger 64, Tekamah-Herman 62, Bancroft-Rosalie 51, Guardian Angels CC 46, Logan View 31, Madison 23, Clarkson-Leigh 17.
Top two finishers
4x800: 1. Logan View (Truman Young, Jacob Smith, Matson Beacom, Sam Peters), 8:57.70; Stanton, 9:18.63. 110 hurdles: 1. Jessen Booth, T-H, 16.35; 2. Brayden Selk, O-C, 16.55. 100: 1. Mitchell Hupp, ST, 10.98; 2. Jason Claussen, ST, 11.27. 400: 1. Dawson Meyer, O-C, 53.08; 2. Reece Williams, T-H, 53.13. 3200: 1. Kolton Kralik, GACC, 11:03.64; 2. Jeremiah Druckenmiller, O-C, 11:09.94. 200: 1. Mitchell Hupp, ST, 22.52; 2. Elliott Nottlemann, B-R, 22.61. 800: 1. Kole Bacon, B-R, 2:04.19; 2. Dawson Meyer, O-C, 2:08.31. 300 hurdles: 1. Adrian Robinson, T-H, 42.06; 2. Jessen Booth, T-H, 43.29. 1600: 1. Sam Peters, LV, 4:59.77; 2. Jeremiah Druckmiller, O-C, 5:00.45. 4x100 relay: 1. Stanton (Jason Claussen, Jordan Claussen, Becker Pohlman, Mitchell Hupp), 44.76; 2. Wisner-Pilger, 46.23. 4x400 relay: 1. Bancroft-Rosalie (Kole Bacon, Koyo Sone, Elliott Nottlemann, Mason Dolezal), 3:34.89; 2. Oakland-Craig, 3:38.64.
Long jump: 1. Jesse Steffen, GACC, 20-9.75; 2. Griffin Gordan, MA, 20-7.50. Triple jump: 1. Reece Williams, T-H, 41-9.50; 2. LJ McNeill, O-C, 41-8.50.
Discus: 1. Barrett Wilke, ST, 156-05; 2. Grant Seagren, O-C, 152-03. Shot Put: 1. Barrett Wilke, ST, 58-04; 2. JT Brands, O-C, 54-07.25. High Jump: 1. Elliott Nottlemann, B-R, 6-03; 2. Lincoln Benne, O-C, 5-09. Pole Vault: 1. Devon Schultz, W-P, 12-07; 2. Griffin Jordan, M, 12-07.
Girls division
Team scores: Oakland-Craig 117, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 95, Clarkson-Leigh 77, Stanton, 62, Logan View 55, Wisner-Pilger 52, Tekamah-Herman 33, Madison 20, Bancroft-Rosalie 16.
Top two finishers
4x800: 1. Oakland-Craig (Gabi Linder, Carolyn Magnusson, Sydney Guzinski, Chaney Nelson), O-C, 10:22.83; 2. Wisner-Pilger, 10:23.67. 100 hurdles: 1. Chloe Hanel, C-L, 15.26; 2. Tresha Koch, ST, 16.83. 100: 1. Kylie Kloster, LV, 12.82; 2. Sydney Sagehorn, LV, 12.85. 400: 1. Jocelynn Skoda, GACC, 58.66; 2. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 1:00.73. 3200: 1. Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 13:19.86; 2. Madison Mckie, ST, 13:22.14. 200: 1. Jocelynn Skoda, GACC, 25.79; 2. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 26.29.
800: 1. Carolyn Magnusson, O-C, 2:30.18; 2. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 2:33.74. 300 hurdles: 1. Chloe Hanel, C-L, 47.83; 2. Isabel Hass, GACC, 50.80. 1600: 1. Carolyn Magnusson, O-C, 5:56.94; 2. Malorie Weaklend, LV, 6:01.46. 4x100 relay: 1. Clarkson-Leigh (Brynn Settje, Tanyn Larson, Korbee Wendt, Chloe Hanel), 51.10; 2. GACC, 51.56. 4x400 relay: 1. Tekamah-Herman (MaKenzie Alexander, Preslee Hansen, Emily Stansberry, Emma Wakehouse), 4:18.17; 2. Oakland-Craig, 4:23.04.
Long jump: 1. Reese Throener, GACC, 16-03; 2. Brynn Settje, C-L, 16-02.50. Triple Jump: 1. Jocelynn Skoda, GACC, 36-09; 2. Isabel Hass, GACC, 36-04.50. Discus: 1. Shea Johnson, O-C, 117.06; 2. Gretchen Seagren, O-C, 116-01. Shot Put: 1. Shea Johnson, O-C, 36-03.50; 2. Morgan Ray, O-C, 34-10.50. High Jump: 1. Chloe Hanel, C-L, 5-03; 2. Emily Stansberry, T-H, 4-11. Pole Vault: 1. Cassie Peatrowsky, GACC, 9-02; 2. Josie Stoffel, MA, 8-08.