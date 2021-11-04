LINCOLN - Oakland-Craig lived up to its seeding and recent reputation with a three-set sweep over Hastings St. Cecilia in the opening round of the Class C2 Nebraska State Volleyball Championships here at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday 25-16, 25-17 and 25-9, obviously outscoring the Hawkettes 75 -42 in the best-of-five-sets match.
 
"I felt like we were kind of nervous in the beginning, but we settled right in and got after them," Knight coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. "We just played great volleyball here today."
 
A message from an area superstar propelled Oakland-Craig into Lincoln.
 
"Jordan Larson sent a message to the girls and told them no matter where you are playing and who you are playing, it's still just volleyball," Rennerfeldt said. "I think the girls took it to heart and responded quite well."
 
The win was so dominating, the Knights trailed only twice in the entire match.
 
The first set ended with the 25-16 score after going up over a touchdown after a roll-kill by Maycie Johnson made it 21-13.
 
After a first-shot kill by Brandi Helzer, the lead grew to 10, 24-14.
 
St. Cecilia made a mini-run at Oakland-Craig but the Knights finished the set with a quick-set kill from Shea Johnson ended the opening trip to 25.
 
The second set was more of the same with Oakland-Craig up 22-17, Johnson slammed another quick-set that pin-balled around the Hawkettes' side of the court to make 23-17 and directional kill by Bailey Helzer, who finished with a match-high 14 winners made it 24-17 and the second set ended with a St. Cecilia hitting error.
 
"It was great to get a game under our belt down here," Rennerfeldt said. "We hadn't been here in a while so it's good to get some experience and be ready for tomorrow."
 
It went from bad to worse for the Hawkettes from there as St. Cecilia failed to hit double-digits in the final set and fell by the 25-9 final score.
 
Oakland-Craig moves on to take on Superior in the C2 semifinals Friday at 1 p.m. back here at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
 
Wisner-Pilger and Sutton wil square-off in the other semifinal.
 

OAKLAND-CRAIG DEF. HASTINGS ST. CECILIA 25-16, 25-17, 25-9

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (23-12): Erin Sheehy 1a, 16d; Ryann Sabatka 5k, 1b, 1a; Jill Parr 8d, 12s; Lindsey Parr 3k, 6d; Hailey Reifert 4d; Chloe Valentine 3d; Etta Schreiner 1b, 1d; Adeline Kirkegaard 7k, 4b, 1b.

OAKLAND-CRAIG (29-6): Laryn Johnson 19d, 2s; Adilen Rennerfeldt 1k, 12d, 32 s; Brandi Helzer 8k, 2a, 7d; Johnna Peterson 1k, 1a, 6d; Bailey Helzer 14k, 1b, 14d, 1s; Maycie Johnson 5k, 9d; Gretchen Seagren 7k, 2b, 4d; Shea Johnson 5k, 2d, 1s.

