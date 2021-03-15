O’NEILL — When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, the people of O’Neill are hoping the luck of the Irish will be with them this year.
Last year on the day before the celebration, events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two years ago, heavy rains fell after about four days of freezing conditions. It was part of the massive flooding that hit much of Northeast and North Central Nebraska, which resulted with most of the events canceled.
Activities this year will begin with the Irish Walk of Fame at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. It pays tribute to the residents around O’Neill who helped to get the celebration started and keep it going during the early years.
O’Neill still features the world’s largest shamrock, which will be painted at 6 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day at the corner of Fourth and Douglas streets. Also at the four corners of the intersection are the names of those inducted into the Irish Walk of Fame. Their names are in squares in the pavement around the intersection.
Biographies and photos of the people inducted are in the back of Chesterfield’s, a bar and dance hall immediately southeast of the big shamrock.
Among those inducted are Ronnie Smith, Al Reynoldson and Emerson Steele.
“I call them the ‘Three Musketeers,’ ” said Lauri Havranek, president and CEO of the O’Neill Chamber of Commerce. “If I ever want any history on anything, that’s my go-to. They remember everything.”
Chesterfield’s will be hosting a lot of events during the festival, including live music on Wednesday and Saturday. On Wednesday at 8 p.m., Ben Grillet will perform. On both Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Mason Michaels and Backroad Spirit will take the stage.
Other activities on Friday include the greening of the pond at the Gil Poese Recreation Area in Carney Park and the “painting” of the green horse at Emme’s Shop.
“The green horse always goes in the bars,” Havranek said. “He will probably make an appearance again this year. You just have to be real careful if you have small children. You don’t want to wear good clothes.”
Leo Matthews takes the horse around, following in the tradition of his father.
Havranek said the green paint on the horse is actually food coloring, but once the horse has the green on him, he will come up to people. Sometimes he might put his head on somebody’s shoulder, and the green rubs off, she said.
The greening of the pond began three years ago. It’s environmentally friendly with the type of dye used.
“So if somebody has a fire that weekend, they might get green water on their fire,” Havranek said. “Chicago makes the river green. We make the pond green.”
On Saturday, March 20, the Shamrock Fun Run will have late registration from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s High School. Those who registered last year will automatically be carried over to this year.
The distances include 5 miles and 2.5 miles. Participants may walk or run.
The grand parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. Before the parade, there will be the Omaha Pipes and Drums performing on the shamrock. Also the parade grand marshal, king and queen will be introduced.
The parade grand marshal will be Rachel Kohlman. She was an O’Neill police officer for 14 years and now works as an instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.
“She is going to come back and work the weekend,” Havranek said. “She actually started on St. Patrick’s weekend in 2007, so she will come back and work full circle. She has done a lot for our community, especially working with the youth.”
Many of the businesses will be offering specials. The party trolley also will be running Friday and Saturday nights between places so people don’t need to drive.
Activities conclude Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a new event, “Recovery Sunday.” It will take place at Handlebend Tap and will include some food, bloody mary cocktails and mimosas.
“That is brand new this year,” Havranek said. “It’s another time to get together with your family and friends.”
There also are activities for families, including dodgeball, a kids’ carnival and cornhole for both children and adults.
Linda Clossen, a bartender at Chesterfield's, said she has been going to the St. Patrick’s Day events since she was a girl.
“We used to have about 10 bars back then, and it was more wild,” she said.
Rich VandeMheen owns Chesterfield’s, which helps to celebrate the town’s Irish heritage. Chesterfield’s also is home to the Irish Walk of Fame.
“They were out one night and I don’t know if he (Rich) won the bet or lost the best,” Clossen said, with a laugh.
Clossen said O’Neill is proud of its Irish heritage. Over the years, it has attracted people from all over the country. One year, she said she remembers meeting a man from New York.
Hopes are high that this year’s celebration will go on without a hitch.
“Two years ago it was the flood,” Clossen said. “Last year it was the pandemic. Let’s hope everyone comes out this year.”
