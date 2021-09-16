Shamrock Nursery doesn’t just produce plants, but generations of people who are dedicated to helping others and enriching the environment around them.
Delray and Lib Kumm have grown the business for almost 40 years and pride themselves on their employees who have a passion for horticulture. Over the decades, a strong stream of people — from teens to retirees — have gotten their hands dirty to serve Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
The beauty the nursery provides, in addition to fostering hard-working staff, is why it was selected as a 2021 inductee into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame. The hall of fame is a recognition program created by the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha to honor deserving local and area businesses for their longevity, commitment to their employees and involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
The nursery started as bare pasture before Delray built the first greenhouse in 1982. He lived in a small apartment on top of the store. By that time, he had already gone to college in Curtis for horticulture and worked at a separate nursery for more than six years.
"When I was in high school, I didn’t know what I wanted. I didn’t know the difference between a poinsettia and a petunia,” Delray said. “But I think what drew my attention to it was nature growing — my farm boy roots extended into that."
A few years later, Delray met Lib on a blind date, and they eventually got married. The couple slowly built Shamrock Nursery building by building — by now they have about 17 greenhouses and outbuildings nurturing plants.
Shamrock also has grown through several satellite locations across the state. There are currently three locations in Norfolk, Neligh and Verdigre.
The Kumms’ business started out mostly wholesale but switched to focusing on retail and serving communities right from their own greenhouses.
The nursery consistently sells annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging basket plants and succulents, plus necessary garden center supplies and accessories. Delray said he also tries to keep Traeger grills and smokeless fire pits in stock.
They also specialize in what’s warmly considered “Pointsettiafest,” growing thousands of poinsettias in the rich colors of red, pink, white and more for the holiday season.
Delray said one of his favorite memories came from his passion for poinsettias. About 12 years ago, on a blustery, cold Sunday in December, the natural gas pressure — used to heat the greenhouses — suddenly dropped.
The nursery’s grower at the time was in the National Guard and had to be in formation at the armory at 7 a.m. He called his sergeant early that morning to tell him he wouldn’t be able to attend, as he had to fix the emergency at the nursery.
Greenhouses without working heat lose about one degree a minute in low temperatures, Delray said. It would take only 30 minutes before the nursery’s poinsettia crop would be affected.
“A few minutes later, here comes the National Guard guys. And they were carrying poinsettias out of the greenhouses into the heated ones,” Delray said. “So here we have guys in their fatigues carrying poinsettias, that was pretty cool.”
Problems with natural gas have just been one of the challenges Delray and Lib have had to overcome over the years. When Hurricane Katrina hit, the price of natural gas skyrocketed so high that the nursery had to turn to corn furnaces to heat the greenhouses.
The pandemic also has played a part in recent problems that are affecting not just Shamrock Nursery, but businesses around the country.
While COVID-19 has boosted sales since 2020, it also brought a tough employee shortage and shipping delays along with it.
“With the pandemic, and all the cargo ships that sit out in the ocean, we still don’t have stuff we have ordered and (they get) canceled,” Lib said. “Some ceramic pots that were supposed to be here in March, I got them three weeks ago. So it’s just weird.”
Shamrock Nursery prides itself on hiring student workers from an internship with the University of Minnesota. Four students — some international — usually come to work at the nursery each school year. This was halted because of the pandemic, leaving a hole in staffing.
“Now you grow a program based not on what you can sell, but on how many people you have to do the work,” Delray said. “And that’s very frustrating.”
But a lot of the obstacles that come with owning a growing nursery will soon diminish for Delray and Lib. The couple recently sold Shamrock Nursery, although they will still own one of the satellite locations in Verdigre.
The decision to sell came after years of hard labor and commitment, which equaled less time with family.
Shamrock Nursery can be a seven-day-a-week job most of the time, even if it’s closed to the public. Delray said he has had only three days off since February — there are always plants to water and greenhouses to check.
But the nursery won’t just be going to anyone. Katie Wrede, a former employee, will be the new owner. She worked at Shamrock through high school and college before pursuing a 20-year career in agronomy. She has three children, and her husband is a full-time farmer in the area.
“She’s very smart, she’s very hard-working, she’s intelligent, she’s got moxie and she is going to do really good,” Delray said. “I wouldn’t want this business going to some out-of-state corporation. We want this business to stay locally owned and locally run.”
Wrede said it’s exhilarating coming into a business she’s always wanted to own. She will be keeping the satellite stores in Norfolk and Neligh and continue to expand the nursery’s home location in O’Neill.
But she couldn’t be where she is now without the mentorship and support from Delray and Lib, Wrede said. She nominated Shamrock Nursery before it was sold.
“One thing that impresses me the most about this business is that they continue to grow and offer new and amazing things beyond regular nursery products, yet they stay true to their original mission to provide beauty to the world,” Wrede wrote in her nomination letter. “Delray and Lib have truly built a legacy that will continue for many, many years to come in Northeast Nebraska.”