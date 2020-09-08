A Northeast Nebraska native has caused a tremor in national politics.
Brandon Straka, who grew up in O’Neill, began the #WalkAway campaign, a movement in which he and others share why they have left the Democratic Party and abandoned liberal ideology, he said. The campaign has been recognized by President Donald Trump.
Straka’s campaign began in 2018 when he posted a video to a Facebook page he created about why he was “walking away” from the party and its liberal ideology, he said.
He invited others to post their reasons for walking away from the left, too. His video went viral, he said, and thousands of others have shared their own videos.
Today, the WalkAway Foundation is a nonprofit organization that Straka describes as “a movement of people walking away from the Democratic Party, liberalism and leftist thought,” he said.
His goal is for people to do their research, be able to share their views and have a civil discussion, he said.
The movement held a march in Washington, D.C., with about 5,000 people attending, Straka said. Trump acknowledged him for organizing the event.
IN 2016, Straka probably wouldn’t have guessed he’d be the leader of a conservative organization.
At that time, he was a Democrat who enthusiastically supported Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, he said.
When Trump was elected, Straka said he couldn’t understand it at first.
He wrote a Facebook post asking how someone could vote for a person who made fun of a reporter for his handicap.
Then an old acquaintance sent him a video. It argued that the mainstream media’s portrayal of that incident was wrong. It said the gestures Trump used then were ones he regularly used to insult people and were not a mockery of the reporter’s handicap, Straka said.
This started Straka’s journey to the political right, he said.
“I hated Donald Trump. ... (Then) I went on a journey to understand why people voted for him,” he said.
During that journey, Straka said he began to believe the media’s portrayal of Trump and the Republicans was often wrong and misleading.
He also found examples of minorities who supported Trump that were often ignored by the media, he said.
Further, he began to believe that Democrats manipulate minority groups into thinking (and voting) their way.
“I think that there is a machine, and that machine is sort of circular — I don’t know where it begins,” he said. “It becomes a circle of lies and deceit.”
Straka, who is gay, hasn’t witnessed hatred or bigotry since joining the GOP, he said.
“I occasionally encounter ignorance (from conservatives),” he said. “What I don’t see is patterns of discrimination or hatred.”
In fact, Straka believes conservatives and Trump supporters are persecuted by the left, he said.
Straka said he urges Nebraskans to learn more about the #WalkAway campaign.
“I would just highly encourage people to check out what we’re doing,” he said.