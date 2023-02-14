Norfolk Catholic Invite - boys
Carson Wood of Boone Central tries to escape the grasp of John Alden of O'Neill and in the 126-pound championship match at Norfolk Catholic wrestling invite Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Norfolk.

 Norfolk Daily News/Dennis Meyer

John Alden came away from his first two state tournaments with medals.

The O’Neill junior will try to make it three in a row this week, but that will come in a different class.

The Eagles moved up from Class C to Class B this season.

Alden finished third at 106 pounds as a freshman and fifth at 126 last year.

He remained at 126 for his junior season and has compiled a 35-2 record.

Northeast Nebraska won’t have a wealth of competitors in the Class B state tournament Thursday through Saturday at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.

Only two teams are in the class.

Alden will be joined by four other O’Neill qualifiers — Joseph Yates (132, 30-7), Pryor Mathews (138, 31-11), Salvador Rodriguez (195, 31-5) and Tucker Shabram (285, 27-15).

Wayne is the only other area Class B team heading to Omaha.

The Blue Devils qualified a pair of wrestlers, but they both know what it is like to experience success at state.

Junior Garrett Schultz is 25-9 and is part of the field at 120. He placed sixth at 106 in 2021.

Ashton Munsell is 43-4 at 145. He also earned a sixth-place medal two years ago, with his coming at 126.

