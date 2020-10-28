O’NEILL — To say Nick and Rhea Rider took a leap of faith is a bit of an understatement.
Earlier this year, Rhea left her job as a teacher, and the O’Neill couple purchased a former school building to create a space for community members to connect.
Christ’s Connection Center is now open in O’Neill. Its purpose is to provide a place where people can go to utilize the gifts of God.
“He (God) has been funding this project so far, so I’m going to keep going, knowing that he’s going to do exactly what he said he’s going to do,” Rhea said. “It’s kind of neat to watch that happen and unfold.”
The idea for the center came to Rhea in a vision she said she received when she gave her life to Jesus eight years ago.
“At that time, God was showing me miracles,” she said. “One of the miracles he had shown me was this vision of a learning annex for the different gifts from God.”
At the time, she was living in Fremont and the full scope of the vision wasn’t clear, she said.
“It was like he was showing me a little window,” she said. “Not the door.”
In the eight years following, Rhea said she moved to Arizona, met her husband, Nick, had children and then moved back to Nebraska. For the past three years, the family has lived in O’Neill, where she was a teacher until earlier this year.
“I was feeling very restless,” she said. “I felt God was moving us again. We had just got a house, and we liked it here.”
Rhea said she then realized God was finally opening the door to create the center she had found in her vision.
“I put my letter of resignation in before the contracts came out,” she said of her teaching position. “I went all in.”
Despite the slowdown that occurred in light of COVID-19, the Riders moved forward with plans to create the center, keeping faith that God would provide what they needed.
In June, a large three-story brick building that once served as a school in O’Neill became available. It had 20 different rooms and provided adequate space to accommodate the vision.
The Riders got the bid for the old building and purchased it for only $500, an opportunity Rhea credits fully to God.
“That’s a God thing. He just kept telling us be patient, be patient,” she said. “There are a lot of other buildings out there that are nicer, but then we would’ve had a loan out for it.”
A few renovations were required to make the facility work. They completed necessary patchwork on the roof, added a food-truck style kitchen, opened up rooms, updated the restrooms, ripped up old carpet and brought the old floors back to life.
“It was a good two weeks where we were just pulling out all of the old. It’s a 1938 building,” Rhea said. “It took lots of paint.”
In midsummer, the center received its nonprofit status.
The center opened quietly in the first week of September. It offers a variety of opportunities for community members of all ages to connect through various interests, including fitness, art, music and computers. The center also includes a study room and tutoring program, day camps for small children with a Montessori-style of learning, recreation areas and theater areas.
“We have a fellowship room, we’re working with a company to do respite foster care,” Rhea said. “We are foster parents, and sometimes you get calls in the middle of the night. There’s nowhere for the kids to go.”
Rhea said the center also partners with a local Lutheran church to offer a Wednesday night program. The program draws about 60 children who form into groups and learn about books of the Bible.
“We want to be a place for everyone to come and use like a community center,” she said.
Recently, the center hosted a fall craft show event and soup sale as a fundraiser for the facility to replace the old boiler with a new heating and air conditioning system.
The center now operates on donations, memberships and sponsorships, Rhea said. A group of 12 youths between the ages of 11 and 18 years old is selected to volunteer at the center. Her hope is eventually to be able to hire staff to help run the facility, as well.
Rhea said she believes wholeheartedly in the power of prayer and asks any prayer warriors who might be willing to offer a prayer for the success of their endeavors.
“It’s just a really nice feeling. The presence of God is here, and you can feel him,” she said. “The people who come in here want to know more about him, and that’s a neat thing, too.”