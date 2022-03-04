O’NEILL — Irish Spirits, a local liquor store in O’Neill, coincidentally opened on St. Patrick’s Day in 2006.
“It just happened to fall that way,” said Suzanne Baker, one of the owners of Irish Spirits.
Baker runs the business with the help of her husband, Donald, and two other part-time employees.
Baker said she and her husband had decided to buy the business after it came up for sale in 2006.
“It’s just something that appealed to us,” Baker said. “And so we decided it was another business and we didn’t want to see it go away.”
According to Baker, Donald had owned Don’s TV for 35 years before they had bought Irish Spirits.
“We named it Irish Spirits to kind of keep in with the theme of the community,” Baker said.
The small town of O’Neill was officially named the Irish capital of Nebraska by the governor in 1969, but it got its Irish reputation long before that.
Gen. John O’Neill, a native of Ireland, founded the town in 1874. Since then, the town has built up its Irish community with an array of businesses.
But not every business in O’Neill has its Irish roots.
Boardman’s Furniture and Pawn opened its O’Neill store in 2001. Last year, the business celebrated its 20-year anniversary.
Tom Boardman, the current owner of Boardman’s, said his father started the business. Before that, he owned a railroad salvaging business.
“Railroad salvage is no longer a thing — at least not to us, but it just kind of grew from from that,” Boardman said.
His father would buy and resell railroad parts. Years later, he would do the same thing but with furniture.
“We buy, sell and trade new and used furniture and appliances,” Boardman said.
Boardman’s Furniture and Pawn has five employees, including Boardman and his father, who still helps with the business ocassionally.
Boardman said when his father saw an opportunity to open a store in O’Neill, he volunteered to help open it.
“Right then and there, I raised my hand and said I’ll do it,” Boardman said. “A couple months later, we had found this building and opened it up.”