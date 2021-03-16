O’NEILL — Mark Cuban, who is a regular on the TV show “Shark Tank” and owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, knows about business.
“In business, it’s 24 by 7 by 365 by forever, and you’re competing with everybody. Business is the ultimate sport — there’s nothing close,” Cuban is quoted as saying in countless business articles.
Nicole Sedlacek of O’Neill doesn’t have Cuban’s influence or wealth, but she also knows a little about business — as well as promotion and hard work. She works full time in economic development, and her husband, Brian, works as a lineman for Nebraska Public Power District. Together they also are raising a family.
So given all that, it might be surprising that last September when relatives of hers decided to sell their downtown O’Neill boutique, Nicole and her family decided to buy it. Workers at the boutique include daughters Kylee and Emma — who both enjoy fashion and are in high school — and some of the girls’ friends.
They also get to have input on fashion lines and items the store carries.
“There was just something about it (when it came up for sale),” Nicole said. “I told my husband, ‘I think we need to look at this. It would be a wonderful opportunity to introduce our girls to the side of business.’ There was just something about it that called me to it.”
The name of the store — Joy Boutique — wasn’t named after anyone. But given that Nicole’s middle name is Joy, and her grandmother’s name is Joy, it just seemed to be another calling.
After talking to the girls and her husband, the family decided to give it a try.
Since taking over the Joy Boutique last October, the girls are learning about how much work it takes to run a successful business — from working when tired to helping customers who might not know what they want. Then there are the responsibilities of work, which can mean giving up activities when scheduled to work or finding someone to cover.
Nicole said she has been pleased so far because when there are conflicts, the girls are able to work it out among themselves so one is working.
But one of the things that has worked out is the “fun” aspect. When there are high school girls and fashion possibilities, there is going to be excitement. The girls each seem to have developed their own interests and fashion styles.
The business also was excited to learn that it was one of the 70 businesses across Nebraska chosen for the 2021 Nebraska Passport program.
Christine Rasmussen, City of Laurel economic development coordinator, said the passport program inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and local businesses.
Despite the pandemic, a record-setting 1,185 program participants made it to every stop in 2020.
Rasmussen said many of the businesses, such as the Joy Boutique, are fun places and open on weekends. A combination of retail, tourism, restaurants and antique shops are among the places chosen.
Travelers will have from May 1 through Sept. 30 to visit the attractions and get stamps. Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or may be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com.
Besides the Joy Boutique, other places in Northeast and North Central Nebraska chosen are:
— Blackbird Hill Studio, Macy; Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, Niobrara; District Table and Tap, Norfolk; Norfolk Arts Center, Norfolk;
— Keller Pharmacy, Ponca; The Koffie Knechtion, South Sioux City; Broken Spoke Boutique, Valentine; Smith Falls State Park, Valentine; Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne.