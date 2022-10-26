Taryn O’Brien’s soccer career at Northeast Community College included some downs because of a torn ACL her freshman year.
But she bounced back to a sophomore season full of ups, including a new highlight on Wednesday.
O’Brien scored four goals to help the NJCAA Division II No. 7-rated Hawks blast Southeastern Community College 15-0 in the Region XI semifinals at Veterans Memorial Field.
O’Brien’s second goal established her as Northeast’s single-season record-holder, breaking the mark of 27 set by Naomi Pedroza in 2019.
“It’s such an accomplishment,” O’Brien said. “I wouldn’t have gotten where I am without this team, so I’m definitely proud of them, proud of me and proud of my mom and dad.”
The 5-foot-7 forward from Lakewood, Colorado, did something coach Chad Miller didn’t expect anyone to do.
“It’s a record I never thought would be broken in a long time,” he said. “She came in and she did it. I’m extremely impressed by her.”
O’Brien had two goals in four games during the 2020-21 season (which was played in the spring because of COVID) before suffering her injury, then missed last fall’s season.
She broke out with four goals in her third game this season, the first of four four-goal performances.
“I think it’s determination,” Miller said. “She sat out a year because she tore her ACL, and I think that time sitting out missing out on something you love caused her to come back better than ever.”
O’Brien said Doug Junge and the staff at Norfolk Physical Therapy helped her through her rehabilitation and made her confident entering this season — even if becoming a record-setting fall shocked her.
“It’s my first season back without the brace and everything,” O’Brien said. “I’m definitely confident in my knee. It’s held in by screws — that’s what I tell myself.
“I came in ready to play and ready to give my all for this team. It’s my last semester at Northeast, so I want to give everything I have.”
The Hawks (17-2-1) defeated Southeastern twice in the regular season by a combined 21-0, and they quickly established this would be a repeat performance.
By the time O’Brien sent the ball into the back of the net to pull even with Pedroza in the 13th minute, Northeast already had scored three times.
Jessie Eijbersen made it 5-0 less than two minutes later before a scoring lull that lasted until Erica Derby connected on a penalty kick at 29:17.
O’Brien’s record-breaking moment came in the 36th minute, and it was an emotional one.
“I almost started crying on the field, but I held it all in,” she said. “I had fun.”
O’Brien moved into second place in NJCAA Division II in goals with 30, two behind national leader Amaris Gonzalez of South Suburban.
She and teammate Aidyn Woodall rank second and third nationally in points behind Gonzalez. O’Brien has 76 and Woodall 69 after she recorded four assists in the win.
That’s no surprise for a team that put up season highs in goals in each of its last two games, first 14 last week against Marshalltown and now 15.
“We play these teams a third time now and it gets to be, gosh, we’ve played the same teams over and over,” Miller said. “For us to keep our mentality and keep the focus is what we’ve all been preaching the last three or four weeks. I’m proud of how they came out.”
Carly Schaad, Derby, Eijbersen and Mackenzie Stokes all scored twice. Stokes had three assists and Eijbersen two.
O’Brien described the Hawks as confident but not overly confident.
“The chemistry has helped us through the whole season,” she said. “We’ve kept our numbers high without injuries. Recovery is important. Mental health is important. The whole team takes everything into consideration, and I’m glad they do that.”
The victory set up an interesting Region XI championship at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Field.
Northeast faces Hawkeye Community College, one of only two teams to hand it a defeat this season. The Hawks won the first meeting 5-0 but fell 1-0 in overtime on the road on Oct. 12. That is the lone goal allowed by Northeast in its past 11 contests, during which it has outscored its opponents 99-1.