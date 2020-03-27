WEST POINT — A rural West Point woman opted for the mission field of Uganda over the beach for this year’s spring break.
Breanne Kreikemeier, a senior nursing student at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, was one of six nursing students and one political science major who traveled to St. Francis Mission School in Mkumba, Uganda, in Africa. Their group was one of 16 missions from Benedictine College sent to worldwide sites during spring break.
The African mission — which long has been supported by St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point — has grown over the years from 50 to 600 students, 100 of whom are vocational students. School and apartment buildings for teachers have been constructed around the mission.
The Rev. Francis Ssengendo met the group in Entacci, Uganda — where their plane had arrived March 6 — and drove them 30 miles to the mission at Mkumba.
“It was so good to see Father Francis,” Kreikemeier said. “We stayed in a teacher’s apartment, which West Point had helped build. We did our own American cooking, and father frequently ate with us. We were surrounded by happy welcoming kids. It was really fun.”
Kreikemeier said the warm weather of Uganda was welcome after leaving the Nebraska winter: “We were an hour from the equator so it was about 80 to 85 degrees all week, with a little cooler, like air conditioning, at nighttime.”
Sunday brought a crowd for a big outdoor Mass in the school courtyard, where they prayed for the soul of Diane Evert, whose untimely death prompted a memorial that was donated to the St. Francis Mission. After Mass, a groundbreaking for the Diane Evert Memorial took place. The memorial building will have more classrooms and a medical wing.
The day continued with celebration, music and dancing.
“They have a cultural way of dancing. It’s traditional, smooth, but very fast. They think our American way of dancing is funny,” she said.
The nursing students did a basic health assessment clinic for all of the grade school and vocational school students the following day. Many of the students wore uniforms with closed-toe shoes.
While the mission team treated a lot of ringworm and performed wound care, the group also emphasized basic hygiene: “We taught the younger kids how to brush their teeth. The kids thought it was fun. Everyone received a toothbrush,” she said.
On Tuesday, the group conducted a community clinic. Kreikemeier said she didn’t know what to expect with the clinic. “Women in colorful, modest dress brought their preschool children. Many were elderly. We saw many with high blood pressure,” she said.
At both clinics, a Ugandan doctor translated for the team; she wrote prescriptions for those who needed them that could be filled at a local pharmacy.
The team brought 14 50-pound bags of clothes, items and medical supplies that were passed out during the trip. Every girl went home with a new dress, and every boy went home with a new shirt. The West Point-area ecumenical anonymous sewing groups sewed dresses for this mission.
“I have never experienced a more grateful culture,” Kreikemeier said. “They were thanking us over and over. But they served us more. They taught us how to love in a very deep and pure way.”
On Thursday, the group took a 40-minute walk to Lake Victoria, the second-largest lake in the world, and then packed up to leave a day earlier than what they had originally planned. The shifting world health situation adjusted the length and course of their mission.
“Our flights were changed to bypass Europe,” she said.
On Friday morning, the mission team flew from Uganda to Nairobi, Kenya, to New York and then Atlanta before arriving in Kansas City on Saturday night. The group came back to a closed campus and will now finish the year online.
A job already awaits Kreikemeier, and she is planning another mission trip for next year, especially now that she knows what supplies she will need to take.
“Why do I go? I have a heart for service,” she said. “I felt a calling from God. I love to help.”