The struggles Jacob Johnson had to overcome to graduate from college may serve him well in his new career.
On Saturday, May 9, the 23-year-old from Hartington will receive his bachelor of science in nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing — Northern Division in Norfolk.
Now, he’s looking forward to “helping people through their trying times,” he said. “I have been helped so much in my life by others, and this is the biggest way I can impact others. God gives us each a life, and without the support of each other, we can’t thrive as he wants us to.”
The son of Emmett and Renea Johnson was raised in Bloomfield and graduated from high school there in 2015.
During his first semester at Wayne State College that fall, he lost 30 pounds, developed a fever of 105 degrees and suffered from swollen lymph nodes. By the end of the semester, he had been diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“I stayed in school, even though it was difficult,” he said.
His twin brother, Joshua, and his parents transported him to chemo and radiation treatments, which resulted in body aches, fatigue, brain fog and other ailments. He was treated at the Carson Cancer Center in Norfolk and the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.
“I attempted to run while taking treatment — against doctor’s orders — and made it 100 feet, after which I could barely walk for three days. There were a lot of struggles.”
But Johnson persevered, and the treatment worked — for a while.
He was about to begin nursing school in the summer of 2017 when the cancer returned. This time, he couldn’t continue with school.
“I was pretty devastated because I felt I was causing my family and friends further pain. I also couldn’t continue nursing school with two of my closest friends,” he said.
Treatment included three months of chemotherapy followed by stem cell therapy, which required him to stay in the hospital for a month and a half. A month of radiation followed.
“The stem cell treatment was extremely difficult, but my parents stayed by my side, and others came to visit,” he said.
The therapy involves administering a drug that produces stem cells, then removing the stem cells and freezing them, Johnson said.
Then intense chemo is administered that kills anything in your body that reproduces quickly. This means red blood cells, white blood cells, viruses, bacteria, reproductive cells, platelets and, hopefully, cancer cells would be destroyed by this chemo. Then the stem cells are put back in your body, with the hope that the cancer is wiped out, he said.
Side effects included mouth ulcers, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, severe brain fog and body aches.
“I remember looking out the seven-story window at the Buffett Center and just wishing that I could be outside and walking around. I even had to have someone with me when I walked because a fall could have killed me due to my low platelet count. I received two platelet transfusions and a blood transfusion, so I thank anyone who donates,” he said.
Once again, the treatment worked. But just when Johnson was ready to get on with his life, he received devastating news. He was in his third semester of nursing school when a biopsy confirmed the cancer was back.
“Two weeks went by and a miracle happened. I was informed that I had been misdiagnosed. This was a breath of fresh air for me and my family,” he said.
Although the cancer may have slowed his travels on the road to his degree, they didn’t knock him off track completely.
In fact, he was named to the Wayne State dean’s list after his first semester there, even though he was undergoing treatment. After his second diagnosis, he had to suspend school, but he worked as a certified nurse assistant for part of the year, “so all was not lost,” he said.
After the false diagnosis, Johnson said his grades suffered “because I was in an emotional hurricane for some time.”
“But for the most part, I am relatively unscathed by cancer because of the faith and help I received along the way,” he added.
Dr. Liane Connelly, the school’s assistant dean, said she believes Johnson’s experiences will have a positive impact on his career.
“Jacob is a very serious and dedicated student who will be an amazing nurse,” she said. “I think the struggles that he may have faced provide an opportunity to richly impact his professional perspective as he strives to work with patients and family members who are in crisis related to their health. I have no doubt he will make a huge difference in the lives of people who have health challenges.”
Now, Johnson is looking forward to returning some of the care and compassion he’s received the past few years. In fact, once he receives his license, he’ll begin working on the medical-surgical floor at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
“The nurses and doctors I had ... were incredible and they solidified my decision to become a nurse. My passion to help others was increased 10-fold. I now enjoy life through an understanding that tomorrow is not guaranteed,” he said.