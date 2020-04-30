Books are a passion for Lucille Gesell.
Her favorites are historical, but she likes to be the caretaker of every genre as the in-house librarian at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Gesell said she was thrilled when the nursing home moved its library to a different location recently to store more books.
“I love the library because it gives me something to do, and I enjoy helping other people,” said Gesell, who is a resident at Heritage of Bel-Air. “I don’t like people sitting with nothing to do.”
Gesell helped create the library a little over a year ago, she said. It started out with a few shelves of books around the facility, but the books weren’t easily accessible. Some residents didn’t know whether they belonged to someone else, so they left them alone.
“With Lucille’s help, we ordered large bookcases and got several book collections donated from the community,” said Trisha Benton, public relations coordinator at Heritage of Bel-Air. “She became the perfect person to manage the library.”
The new bookcases and book collections were housed in the facility’s chapel, but soon the space became cramped as more donations were received. Heritage of Bel-Air decided to move the library to a new area near the west entrance, which is more centrally located, Benton said.
The library now has 890 books, each shelf organized and categorized by Gesell herself.
“We appreciate Lucille so much, she does a tremendous job with the library,” Benton said. “She is sweet and kind to the residents and is such a blessing in our facility.”
Gesell has always been a librarian and a teacher. She was born in Pilger and landed her first job at 18 in a rural school in Madison County. A few years later, she helped categorize Christ Lutheran School’s library.
She was in library services at Wayne State College, where she earned an elementary education degree. She was also a librarian in a rural school in Missouri before she moved back to Nebraska.
After more than 30 years of teaching and working as a librarian, Gesell had to retire because she developed Parkinson’s disease. But being back in library services at Heritage of Bel-Air always makes her day, she said. She can be routinely found giving book recommendations or making her daily trip to the library to organize shelves.
Gesell is also planning on using a cart to deliver books to residents who aren’t as mobile or stuck in their rooms, she said.
“The residents really depend on the library,” Gesell said. “I’ve been concerned about some of them, that’s why I need the cart — so there can be a mobile library, too.”
If someone can’t find a book they want, Heritage of Bel-Air has a partnership with the Norfolk Public Library to get books delivered. Residents also have access to audiobooks.
Benton said facility staff members try to keep the library stocked with large-print books, and they still welcome donations. Anyone who has large-print books they want to donate may leave them at a drop-off table in the Heritage of Bel-Air entrance to follow coronavirus visitor restrictions.
“Some of the residents are heavy readers and really need to read,” Gesell said. “If they want to read, I enjoy helping them do that. I enjoy it when books are taken off the shelves.”