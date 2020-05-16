Time away from work doesn’t mean time away from the coronavirus — at least not for nurses and other staff at Faith Regional Health Services.
Indeed, Morgan Matteo and other caregivers at the hospital monitor their own health even when relaxing at home. That means they take their own temperature periodically and make sure they don’t have any symptoms of the virus that is affecting thousands of people around the world.
“It’s meant to reduce risk,” said Matteo, the hospital’s ICU manager.
The extra precaution is needed to stem the spread of the virus that is easily transmitted.
When entering the hospital to work their shift, employees have their temperatures taken and they are asked a series of questions having to do with where they have been, who they have been with and whether they are experiencing any symptoms, she said.
And when in contact with patients, all care providers wear extra layers of protection, including face shields, Matteo said. Nurses and doctors who are in contact with any patients who have COVID-19 change their scrubs after leaving the unit, and the clothing is washed at the hospital.
“A lot of staff keep different shoes (at the hospital), also,” she said.
The precautions aren’t in place just to protect the staff, Matteo said.
We’re also “protecting the patients,” she said.
While it would seem to be unsettling for patients to have their caregivers garbed in protective gear, Matteo said just the opposite is true. In most cases, she said, patients are grateful.
“It just adds another layer of something between you and the patients,” Matteo said. “Patients are very understanding ... and say we are providing excellent care.”
Of course, the situation has its drawbacks, one of which is that patients can’t have visitors, which is difficult for patients, their family and friends, as well as hospital staff, Matteo said.
“We miss our visitors,” Matteo said. “They provide a sense of security (for the patients).”
Plus, under normal circumstances, hospital staff would update family on a patient’s condition when the family visited, Matteo said. Now, staff contacts the family to provide necessary information, she said.
“We make sure we keep the family informed,” Matteo said.
To help patients and families stay connected, patients are wheeled to a window so they and family members can at least see each other.
While everyone wishes this virus would go away, Matteo said the staff is adapting and coping, sometimes with the help of baked goods that are appearing more often than before.
“The COVID unit is working well,” she said. “We have good practices in place. And the staff is doing a lot of baking ... there’s lots of food around.”
With or without baked goods, the staff will carry on.
“Nurses are super resilient,” she said. “This is what we signed up for.”