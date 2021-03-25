Michelle Hammer does it all at Priority Family Medicine in Plainview.
Between working the reception desk, taking care of patients and housekeeping at the end of the day, Hammer has her hands full — but that’s the way she likes it.
“I like the one-on-one. I like knowing my results right away and not having to depend on somebody else to get them to me,” she said. “It’s definitely much more personal, and I found a lot of people open up more when it’s just me. You get more of that whole history of their health background, which makes my job so much easier.”
Hammer rented a hallway from a chiropractor in town when she first opened her clinic in 2018. But in April 2020, she saw a for sale sign on a building at 410 W. Locust Ave. that had been vacant for years. Within two months, she bought it and moved in.
As a nurse practitioner, Hammer takes care of all ages, performs physicals and vaccinations, teaches CPR classes and offers cosmetic services like Botox injections, fillers, micro-needling and chemical peels.
“It’s absolutely insane how many people didn’t know I was here. Two years and people are walking by and saying, ‘I thought you were another chiropractor,’ ” she said. “It’s sad how much my cosmetic portion has exploded because people were terrified others would see them coming in to get Botox or fillers. With the added privacy, the cosmetic part has really taken off.”
Hammer said she was nervous the pandemic would affect her business at the new location, but once she advertised the extra protocols she’s taking, more clients started to come in.
“The biggest challenge this year has been the pandemic. When it first really hit, the patient flow just died. It was a rough couple of months there,” she said.
Because she’s the only provider, appointments are spaced out so Hammer has enough time with each patient and there’s only one person in the clinic at a time. She also disinfects the facility after every patient leaves.
Hammer said her clinic’s numbers were double in 2020 what they were in 2019 at her old location even with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hammer got her feet wet in the medical field when she decided to become a CNA when she was pregnant with her first child. She worked for a handful of years before she got the opportunity to receive her licensed practical nurse and registered nurse license at Northeast Community College.
“I was working over here at the nursing home. I started as a medical aide and was bumped up to LPN, RN and wound up as the director of nursing before I knew it,” Hammer said. “And I looked at my husband and said, ‘I am 30 years old, there is no way I hit the ceiling with my career already.’ And he said, ‘Well, go back to school.’ ”
Hammer received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kaplan University. She worked at an urgent care clinic with Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk in 2017 and then realized she liked the pacing of a private practice better.
“Being in an urgent care setting, there were time limits on how much time you can spend with your patient, and for me, that’s a big no,” she said. “I like to be able to have that elderly woman come in, and she’s just lonely and has a cold, there’s nothing really wrong, but she wants to talk. I want to be able to sit there and talk to her and give her that one-on-one time she’s craving.”
Hammer said she likes being the sole employee at her practice, although someday she would like to hire a staff member to take over the reception desk. The reason she closes on Wednesdays is so she can finish patient paperwork and do bookkeeping.
Hammer is also open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. She’s open from 8 to noon on Saturdays.
Under state law, Hammer doesn’t have to practice under a physician because she’s accumulated enough hours, she said. So she’s able to complete her own lab work in-house, along with most exams.
The only service she can’t provide are X-rays, but she has her patients stop over at the CHI Health Plainview hospital, which does them for her.
“The number one question I get asked being small as I am is if I can do everything that any other clinic can do,” she said. “And I can.”