It’s all about the numbers for Stuart this season.
Despite a small roster of 10 players, the Broncos are off to a strong 9-1 start, which includes handing Elgin Public/Pope John its lone loss so far.
And leading Stuart is one of the most unique coaching staffs in the state, with three of the four members coming from the same family.
Coach Sandy Miller, who is 458-185 in her career and 88-63 at Stuart, said the first three weeks have been a pleasant surprise.
“It’s been exciting,” she said. “We have 10 girls out. I think it’s going to be one of those years where we need to stay healthy. Right now we have one who injured her ankle and I had two girls home sick, so I had seven girls at practice (on Wednesday).
“So it’s going to be interesting to see how the girls can pull through in some of these places if we have to deal with a lot of this. I feel like it’s the COVID season almost.”
There were questions about Stuart after graduating four seniors off of last year’s Class D2 state tournament qualifying team.
“We have a lot of these younger girls who are stepping in and filling in these positions,” Miller said.
But one major player back is Lacey Paxton, a 5-foot-8 senior outside hitter.
“She is fun to watch,” Miller said. “Over all these years of coaching, she is one that just puts the ball down hard. She really hits well from the middle, but our passing isn’t like it was last year when three of my passers were seniors.
“She does a swing probably better than I’ve ever seen any high school girl do it. She’s fun to have back. She’s an all-around player and is leading our team in aces right now and she’s our best serve receiver.”
Paxton is a quiet leader for Stuart.
“She’s like a magnet — our kids tend to go to her,” Miller said. “She’s not a vocal leader, but she’s a watch-and-show leader. She’s been a lot of fun, but she has a lot of girls around her who are coming around, too.”
The Broncos will need to be a complete team as they battle in what is shaping up to be a competitive Niobrara Valley Conference. O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-0), EPPJ (11-1), West Holt (9-1), Elkhorn Valley (8-3) and Summerland (8-5) join Stuart as NVC teams off to solid starts.
“It’s early in the season yet, and we hope to be in there,” Miller said. “It’s going to be tough having 10 girls out competing with some schools with two or three towns together. But I love that every game you’re going to play in the conference is going to be competitive.”
Miller said a top four finish in the NVC tournament would be an accomplishment at the end of the regular season.
One new addition to the team gives Stuart an advantage in creating a family atmosphere.
Already assisted by her husband, John — Stuart’s boys basketball coach and a member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame with more than 700 victories in boys and girls basketball and football — Miller added her son, Seth, to her coaching staff this season.
Previously the girls basketball coach at Boyd County, Seth Miller accepted that position at Stuart this school year, opening the door for another member of the family to join the volleyball coaching staff. Assistant Kylie Borg completes the group.
“I’ve enjoyed coaching with him,” Sandy Miller said. “I know I’m at the end of my years here, and it’s just fun to say that my son coached volleyball with me. It’s nice for this old lady to see him hit balls rather than myself.”
She said her son’s a big asset to the program.
“He provides a lot of youth,” she said. “Girls have changed over the years, and it’s nice to have someone in there who can say, ‘Hey, Mom, this is how things are now.’ It’s good to have that.
“It’s fun when John, Seth and I take off for a game or sit around and visit about it. I think the basketball season will be the same.”
It’s no surprise to Sandy that Seth became a coach.
“Our kids were always at practices,” she said. “My years at Southern Valley when I coached volleyball, he ran cross country. Him and another kid always did well in cross country, but as soon as they got done, they’d go to our other gym and play one-bounce volleyball.
“So he’s a natural, and it’s nice to have someone who can teach them as a player, too.”
CLASS C
Some shuffling took place in the bottom half of the Class C ratings to go along with one new entry.
The top four remained locked into their spots, especially No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh. The Patriots swept Pender in their only match of the past week and have now won 22 consecutive sets to start their season.
No. 2 Pierce took the fifth set from No. 3 Battle Creek 17-15 to win an instant classic and improve to 7-0 during a busy six-day stretch. Pencil in must-see rematches between these rivals for the Mid-State Conference and subdistrict tournaments.
No. 4 Oakland-Craig handed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family its first loss of the season 3-1 on Tuesday. But the Bulldogs switch spots with now No. 6 Crofton, which was swept by Oakland-Craig on Saturday during the Knights’ run to the title of the Boone Central invite.
North Bend Central climbs a spot to No. 7 with a deceptive 6-6 record. The Tigers’ losses have come to teams with a combined record of 52-4.
Wakefield enters for the first time this season at No. 8. A win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge during last week’s Wakefield tournament gave the Trojans the edge over the Bears for that spot, and handing Oakland-Craig its lone loss of the season on Sept. 2 looms larger each week for Wakefield.
CLASS D
All eight teams from the preseason Class D ratings remain with minor adjustments taking place after the top three.
No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic is 8-2 and has yet to play a Class D team. The Bluejays have lost to only Class C No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and No. 8 Wakefield.
No. 2 O’Neill St. Mary’s is 10-0 and handed Burke, South Dakota, its first loss of the season last Thursday in a sweep.
Wynot swept both of its matches over the past week. The Blue Devils will be part of an intriguing triangular with Class C No. 8 Wakefield and contender Laurel-Concord-Coleridge next Thursday.
Stuart moves up a spot to No. 4 with a 9-1 record, which includes the only loss suffered by now No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John. EPPJ made a statement by sweeping a triangular with Hartington Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday. The Wolfpack also swept Howells-Dodge during a round-robin tournament on Saturday, dropping the Jaguars from No. 4 to No. 6.
Plainview flip-flops with Humphrey St. Francis after sweeping the Flyers 3-0 on Thursday. The Pirates have won three in a row to improve to 5-6 with their only losses to Class D competition coming to either No. 2 St. Mary’s or No. 4 Stuart.