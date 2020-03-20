NU recruit Weidner headlines Class D team

Humphrey St. Francis point guard and University of Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner put on a show at this year’s state tournament and showed why she is arguably the best player in the state regardless of class.
The Flyer star averaged 31 points in the three games in Lincoln, scoring 20 in the opening-round victory over Sterling, 39 in St. Francis’ semifinal win over Mullen and 24 in the championship game loss to fellow Northeast Nebraska power Wynot.
Weidner finished the year by putting up some mind-boggling numbers: 25.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 7.3 steals per game.
While all eight members of the area’s Class D Elite Eight had great seasons, Weidner’s incredible 2019-20 campaign made her the clear choice as honorary captain for the second consecutive year.
“Allison is an amazing player on her own, but she also makes everyone around her better,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “It’s an honor to coach her. She is a student of the game, and all of our team was united with her.”
Weidner already holds the St. Francis records for points, steals and assists in a career. And she still hasn’t played her senior season.
Weidner is one of three juniors on the Class D honor team — Ashley Ostrand of Pender and Brynn Wortmann of Hartington Cedar Catholic are the others.
Five seniors round out the squad: Katelyn Heine of Wynot, Abbe Morten of Hartington-Newcastle, Olivia Nall of Elkhorn Valley, Taylor Peter of Chambers/Wheeler Central and Brittney Veik of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Weidner, Heine and Peter are repeat selections from last year’s Class D first team. Another member, Miah Wiebelhaus of North Central, earned Class C first-team honors this year.
Morten, Ostrand and Veik were second-teamers a year ago while Nall and Wortmann were honorable mention choices for Class D and Class C respectively.
Weidner and Peter also earned first-team status on the Class D volleyball team this past fall, and Peter served as honorary captain.
Five Class D1 and D2 teams represented Northeast and North Central Nebraska at this year’s state tournament: Class D2 state champion Wynot; D2 runner-up Humphrey St. Francis; D1 third-place finisher Chambers/Wheeler Central; D1 fourth-place finisher Hartington Cedar Catholic and D1 quarterfinalist Pender.
Elite Eight selections are based on coaches’ nominations, recommendations of opponents’ coaches, statistics and observations of Daily News writers.