NU parent group presses for answers from Big Ten

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost didn’t have any answers. Neither did his staff. So, a group of parents has continued pressing for specific answers on the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone fall sports.
It may lead to a courtroom.
The parents of Norfolk Catholic graduate and current Nebraska football player Ethan Piper were one of 11 sets listed on a letter sent to the Big Ten Conference by Norfolk attorney and former state Sen. Mike Flood that threatened legal action against the league.
Ethan’s mother, Leisa Piper, said in an interview Monday that the goal, which followed an earlier letter sent to the Big Ten on behalf of the parents of 81 Huskers, was never about their sons playing football this fall. Rather, it has been about transparency from the conference.
“It is a bit weird when you’re in that meeting with Frost and he has no answers as to why that decision was made,” she said.
Why was the decision made? What science was used in making the decision? Was there a vote taken and, if so, how did each school vote? Was the decision made according to the bylaws of the conference?
“Our objective is just transparency,” she said. “We want to know. We feel like we’re entitled to know, but more than that, our kids are entitled to know what facts, science or advice they based their decision on. If they shared those facts with us, we might be inclined to agree with their decision.”
Those questions have been a permeating theme throughout this ordeal.
“If they present those facts and they're reasonable, and the bylaws were followed and the medical data followed, that's fine,” she said. “What we don't like is no answers at all.”
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren issued an “open letter to the Big Ten community” on Wednesday. In it, he wrote that “while several factors contributed to the decision to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season, at the core of our decision was the knowledge that there was too much medical uncertainty and too many unknown health risks regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection and its impact on our student-athletes.”
In that letter, Warren also stated that “the vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts.” He cited increasing transmission rates, uncertainty of “many of our medical staffs” in controlling the virus, inadequate risk mitigation such as social distancing and face coverings, potential additional exposure of student-athletes with the return of students to campus and unknown long-term effects of the virus, among other factors.
“The response didn't address any of the questions these groups had as far as what medical data was used to make this decision,” Leisa Piper said. “These are all very logical people. We’re not ‘fire and brimstone, grab the torch’ people. We just want to know that. And what bylaws they were governed by, if they were followed. If they were, that’s great.”
That open letter is the only communication the parents have received from the Big Ten. No letter, no phone call, no electronic communication, nothing.
“None. None at all,” Leisa Piper said.
The silence was deafening.
More uncertainty was revealed over the weekend when the Omaha World-Herald reported that “every Big Ten athletic director was in favor of playing a fall football season” and that Warren was aware of those desires.
Throw in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all still planning to play football, and it has players and parents frustrated. Add in the fact that Warren’s own son plans to play this season at Mississippi State, and the parents’ frustrations grow. At some point, somebody has to stand up, Leisa Piper reasoned.
“We know if we didn't try and put ourselves out there, there would be no answers and no possibilities,” she said. “Our endgame is just seeking the truth.”
Piper was clear in stating that none of this has been done against the desires of the football program or the university.
“The university has been phenomenal. We will say there is no better place to play football than for the University of Nebraska,” she said. “Ultimately, we're doing this with and for our kids. We didn't want to do anything to harm the school, the kids or the coaches. Our motivation was to support them.
“Every step of the way, we've communicated with them, and we've told them, ‘At any point if you want us to shut this down, we will.’ They've said, ‘You go.’ That's something we want to make sure people know. In no way do we want to harm them. We love our school. We absolutely love our coaches. We just want the best for everybody.”
Why isn’t it the players themselves who are involved?
“Last night, we had a Zoom call, and the players were in on it,” Leisa said. “Everybody’s involved. It’s not just the parents.”
What’s next?
Some individuals organized a protest at the Big Ten headquarters in suburban Chicago on Friday. But Leisa Piper said they believed that, while a protest would garner media attention, it would not give them the answers they were seeking.
“We know the answer isn't writing. We're a very logical group,” Leisa said. “Especially after Warren’s first response, we knew we had to dig a little deeper for the truth and wanted to know how to go about obtaining that.”
That’s when Flood got involved. His letter demands all documents relating to the vote to postpone fall sports and the medical information the league council used in its decision.
“Some people might think we’re an entitled bunch of parents, but we’re not,” Leisa Piper said. “The No. 1 thing was transparency in all of this, and that’s across the board with all the parents from all the schools.”
Initially, parent groups from Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Iowa were involved. Since then, parents from Rutgers, Illinois, Maryland and Penn State have banded together, she said.
“All of these kids are good kids,” Leisa Piper said about the Nebraska players with whom the parents have communicated. “They want to do what's right for the university and the Big Ten, and they want that same respect reciprocated.”