NSU sweeps Wildcat men at home

WAYNE — The new scheduling configuration for the Northern Sun Conference requires teams to play back-to-back contests against the same opponent throughout the new season.
Unfortunately for Wayne State College’s men, the schedule brought a top 10 nationally ranked team to Rice Auditorium over the weekend, Northern State University of Aberdeen, South Dakota.
The Wildcats gave a great defensive performance in both games but fell Sunday 64-51 and Saturday 66-62, a game that WSC led by double digits midway through the second half.
“Defensively we played well enough to win,” Wayne State assistant coach Nate Stover said. “We just need to shoot the ball better.”
Stover was filling in for head coach Jeff Kaminsky in Sunday’s contest as Kaminsky was sidelined with a medical issue that was reportedly not COVID-related.
The Wolves established a lead of 12 at the end of the first 20 minutes and the Wildcats seemed to get a break to open the second half.
NSU standout forward Parker Fox, who poured in 21 points in Saturday’s game, was whistled for his fourth foul on a charging call just 30 seconds into the second and earned a technical after voicing his opinion to the official, which cost him another personal foul and gave him a seat on the bench for the final 19:30.
“He was out of the game, but they have some other really good players,” Stover said. “Their other guys picked up the slack and, again, we were extremely cold.”
Wayne State did heat up a little in the second half after shooting just 29% in the opening period.
The Wildcats managed to get within seven at the 14:47 mark of the second half after a jump shot by Jay Saunders and got to within nine a couple of minutes later on a Jordan Janssen shot in the paint.
Henry Penner splashed a 3 for WSC with 4:54 remaining in the game, but that was as close as the Wildcats would get.
The Wolves went up by as many as 15 late in the game before the final settled at 64-51.
In Saturday’s contest, the Wildcats led by a bucket at the break, 30-28, but NSU shot over 50% in the second half to come from behind at the end.
WSC’s lead grew to 10 with 12:13 left in the game after Cody McCullough made one of two free throws, but the Wolves nibbled away at the advantage and the Wildcats managed a single bucket in the final 5:11 of the game.
The Wolves tied it at 60 with 3:53 left on a layup by Fox and, more than a minute later, Fox was in the paint again to put NSU up 62-60.
Saunders tied it up again at 62 with a jumper with :57 left, but the Wolves finished the scoring.
“We’re going to have to learn how important each play, each possession and certainly each game is with this new scheduling,” Stover said. “We will need to get better every day, and we need to play with more urgency.”
The Wayne State men hit the road next weekend when they travel to Concordia-St. Paul for two games on Friday and Saturday.
The Wildcat women will host Concordia-St. Paul for a pair of games Friday at 6:30 and Saturday afternoon in Rice Auditorium.
Sunday’s game
NSU 32 32 — 64
WSC 20 31 — 51
NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY (2-0): Jordan Belka 3-9 2-2 11; Parker Fox 2-8 1-4 5; Tommy Chatman 3-8 3-3 9; Mason Stark 5-8 6-8 17; Andrew Kallman 3-10 3-4 11; Roko Dominovic 2-3 2-4 6; Cole Bergan 1-3 0-0 2; Augustin Reede 1-3 0-0 3.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (0-2): Ben Dentlinger 1-6 0-0 2; Jordan Janssen 8-17 3-6 19; Henry Penner 2-6 1-3 5; Jay Saunders 1-7 0-0 2; Nate Mohr 4-8 3-3 12; Justin Eagins 2-6 0-0 5; Cody McCullough 1-3 0-0 2; Alec Millender 1-3 0-0 2; Nate Thayer 0-1 0-0 0; Zach LaFave 1-1 0-0 2.
Saturday’s game
NSU 28 38 — 66
WSC 30 32 — 62
NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY: Belka 1-6 0-0 3; Fox 10-11 1-6 21; Chatman 3-7 2-3 8; Stark 7-13 1-1 17; Kallman 4-11 0-0 11; Bergan 0-1 2-2 2; Reede 0-1 0-0 0; Dominovic 1-4 2-3 4.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE: Dentlinger 3-7 0-1 6; Janssen 3-8 3-4 9; Penner 4-8 0-0 8; Saunders 3-4 0-0 8; Mohr 3-8 3-3 9; Eagins 4-12 0-0 10; McCullough 1-4 3-7 5; Thayer 1-4 0-0 2; Millender 1-2 0-0 3; LaFave 1-1 0-0 2.