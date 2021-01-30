The directors of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District voted against taking action on the Willow Creek, even rejecting a free option.
Willow Creek Reservoir regularly experiences blooms of toxic blue-green algae. This is caused by the presence of nitrate and phosphorus in the water, which come from runoff from crops, said General Manager Mike Sousek.
At Thursday night’s meeting, Mike Sotak of FYRA Engineering, which was hired to determine the cause of the problem, presented the directors with several options to help tackle the algae problem.
The first option was to conduct additional studies and to help define the district’s water quality goals.
The second was to take the first steps in creating a wetland on the north side of the lake. Theoretically, the wetlands would filter the water coming into the lake and remove the phosphorus.
The third option was to have FYRA write a grant to receive government funding on the project for free. This option would have cost the district nothing.
The final option was to do alum treatments. If properly applied, the alum binds the phosphorus, preventing it from forming blue-green algae.
The problem with the alum treatment is that it’s only a temporary fix to the problem, Sousek said.
Director Mark Hall brought up the idea of draining the lake and making the area a dry dam.
Sotak said that would probably resolve the algae problem, but would cause flooding in its place.
Chairmen Gary Loftis said that Willow Creek is often used for fishing and camping and is valuable for flood control, even with the algae problem
“I’m not sure why we even want to consider abandoning it or converting it to a dry dam,” he said. “Even if we don’t address the algae problem we still have a valuable resource I would hate to see lost.”
A motion was made to go with the third option, but it did not pass, and the decision has been put off for another month.