A pair of Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board members took an opportunity at the board’s meeting Thursday night to voice their concerns with how the NRD is conducting its business through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Board member Chad Korth of rural Meadow Grove, during a discussion on a $12,000 contract to install handicap sidewalks at Lake Maskenthine, said that he believes it’s time for the board to rein itself in with its spending.
“The whole United States is going through a crisis right now,” Korth said. “And we keep spending. When is enough, enough?”
Board member Joel Hansen of Wayne and LENRD general manager Mike Sousek explained the context of the request. Another project that was nearly double the cost that had been scheduled at the lake had fallen through, and this project was scheduled in its place. But Sousek acknowledged that, to Korth’s point, it was still an expenditure.
Korth also pointed out that the agricultural world in particular is in hard times, and it’s continuing to get worse.
Board member Scott Clausen of Norfolk spoke up to agree with Korth and air out his own frustrations.
“We’ll be lucky if this winds up just being a recession and not a depression,” Clausen said. “And it’s already hitting ag hard.”
Clausen continued by veering off-topic to comment on the NRD’s multi-million dollar commitment to help fund the City of Norfolk’s river restoration and Johnson Park restorations.
“I don’t know how many flowers you can plant for $1.2 million,” Clausen said.
The comment on the city projects stemmed from an earlier discussion regarding a funding request of $30,000 from the City of Norfolk for the Riverpoint Square project downtown. The board narrowly accepted the request on a 9-6 vote, along with other requests from Madison, Randolph and Norfolk Public Schools for playground and recreational equipment.
Clausen concluded by criticizing how the board would split on some issues.
“We know who’s going to be voting which way,” Clausen said. “Our board is split and it’s pathetic.”
The board ultimately accepted the Maskenthine sidewalk project by a 11-4 vote, with Korth noting he was an “emphatic no.”
The board also heard a presentation from Charles Ikenberry, an engineer with FRYA Engineering of La Vista, on potential improvements to reduce harmful algae blooms in the Willow Creek State Recreation Area.
Algae blooms occur when a disproportionate amount of algae suddenly appear in the ecosystem, which decreases water quality and can kill fish by depriving them of oxygen, along with the potential toxic effects on humans and other land animals.
Ikenberry said algae blooms are common in the lake, and one of the main factors is the apparent abundance of phosphorus, a key nutrient for plants. Increased amounts of phosphorus can be caused by a number of factors, including soil erosion from farming or from boats and fish disturbing the sediment at the bottom of the lake where the phosphorus is normally.
Ikenberry proposed a rough outline of a multiple phase project to study the phosphorus in the lake and determine what can or should be done to mitigate it.
Sousek said the presentation was an introduction to a potential future project, and any contracts and schedules would not be worked out until the next fiscal year.
Ikenberry said the project could cost somewhere between $82,000 to $108,000, and federal and state grants could be utilized to help pay for it.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday night via teleconference.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen and Aaron Zimmerman.
Board members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 2 hours.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, one presenter and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS
— The board received a presentation from FYRA Engineering about algae blooms and potential mitigation strategies.
— The board approved a multijurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.
— The board approved applications for urban recreation redevelopment funds to the City of Norfolk, City of Madison, City of Randolph and Norfolk Public Schools.
— The board approved a project to install handicapped sidewalks at the Maskenthine Recreation Area.
— The board approved a contract with producers for the Bazile Groundwater Management Area demonstration sites near Osmond and Creighton.
— The board approved the Eastern Nebraska Water Resources Assessment Agreement.
— The board approved an office lease agreement with the Nebraska Forest Service.
OTHER ITEMS OF BUSINESS
— Monthly reports were given, including Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Service, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, as well as an administrative report and reports on income and expenses — and a conservation cost-share update — from the finance subcommittee.