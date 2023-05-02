The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (NRD) Board of Directors again finds itself dealing with a problematic set of issues, this time between board members.
On April 24, NRD board member Melissa Temple sent an email to board chairman Roger Gustafson and general manager Mike Sousek to report fellow member Scott Clausen for allegedly making derogatory and degrading comments about her during the April 13 board meeting.
The email, which was provided to the Daily News through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, alleges that during the meeting, while Temple and Gustafson were discussing the hiring process for a new general manager, Clausen made “off-mic” comments to other board members within earshot of two NRD staffpersons who later reported the comments to Temple.
Per the report, Temple alleges that “... while I was speaking to my fellow board members regarding a request to form a search committee to hire Mike’s replacement, Scott Clausen said aloud to the board member next to him, ‘she’s not smart enough to be on a committee.’ ”
After receiving the initial reports of the comments being made by staff, Temple spoke to one of the other board members, who was sitting next to Clausen during the meeting.
“Unfortunately he has a tendency to respond when sometimes he should probably bite his tongue and not say anything. He definitely verbalizes a lot more than he probably should,” the board member said.
The board member to whom Temple spoke was not named in her report.
In an independent review of the video footage of the April 13 meeting, the Daily News confirmed that Clausen sat between board members Mark Hall and Rod Zohner during the meeting. Clausen can be seen on video making comments to Hall while Temple is speaking, although after analysis, those comments were not picked up on microphone.
In her report, Temple also alleges that on at least two other instances, Clausen has engaged in a “... consistent pattern of misogynistic, inappropriate and offensive behavior while on the LENRD board.”
One of these incidents stems from Clausen’s interactions with a high-ranking member of Nucor’s management team who recently addressed the NRD board regarding the Battle Creek watershed and flood prevention operations issue.
“His attitude toward women was on full display during a recent board meeting when Mr. Clausen belligerently challenged the public comments made by general manager of Nucor Steel, Johanna Threm,” Temple’s report asserts. “During this exchange, he argued, interrupted and talked down to Threm, asserting his opinions and asking no clarifying questions.”
Temple further alleges that during a public board discussion about the effects of nitrates on public drinking water within the past couple of years, Clausen said, “... Why are we concerned with this, it's just affecting women and children?”
The Daily News was able to independently verify this comment through former board member Joel Hansen, who heard Clausen’s statement.
Temple’s email cites violations of Article VI of the NRD bylaws, which addresses the board’s code of decorum and how violations of the code should be handled.
In the complaint, Temple requested that Gustafson take “swift and decisive action” and that Clausen be sanctioned.
In a statement, Temple said she’s interested in holding the board to a higher standard.
“I harbor no personal ill will or hurt feelings over the matter. I have three postgraduate degrees and am quite confident in my intellectual aptitude to perform the duties and functions of my elected office,” Temple said. “I filed a complaint in order to hold our board to a higher standard of ethics, professionalism and accountability. I want us to abide by our code of decorum and promote a culture of civility and respect where no one is intimidated or belittled for offering their ideas or opinions.”
Temple said that given the important issues being addressed by the board, the district deserves a board that “listens and communicates respectfully to each other and our constituents.”
Clausen responds
Clausen spoke to the Daily News regarding the allegations and offered a starkly different perspective.
“Melissa Temple asked all the directors sitting around me, but the only person she didn’t ask what I said was myself; nor did she know what I said,” Clausen said. “What I did say is that she should not be arguing with our chairman. She’s not gonna win the argument.”
Clausen said the way the executive committee is handling the hiring of the new general manager is the way it’s been done in the past and that the process works.
“The executive committee are the ones that will select them, the board members will interview them afterward and then we’ll vote on them,” Clausen said. “That’s just how it will work.”
Clausen concluded his comments on the issue by reiterating that Temple had never asked him directly what was said, saying that he believes she simply assumed what his comments were.
“That’s not what I said,” Clausen concluded in response to the allegations.
This latest controversy comes at a time when the NRD board is working to fairly and effectively address several issues facing it, including adoption of the Battle Creek WFPO flood study and the hiring of a new general manager to replace Sousek, who recently left the district to become GM at the Lower Platte South NRD.
NRD interim general manager Brian Bruckner confirmed that Temple’s report is being investigated and could not comment at this time.