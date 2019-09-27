NRD board approves cease and desist notices

Certified letters will go out in a few days to farmers who have failed to comply with providing Phase 2 and 3 reports from the 2018 growing season to the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
At the NRD monthly meeting Thursday evening, a motion was approved by all board members in attendance to direct staff to issue the notices.
The committee of the whole on Sept. 12 heard a report from staff member Josh Schnitzler regarding the number of farm operators who had yet to return their phase area reports.
During that meeting, it was noted that district staff had been working to contact the growers — using both written communication and phone contacts — in an attempt to maintain compliance with district requirements.
The next step suggested was to notify farm operators that they are in violation, and continued non-compliance would result in the issuance of a cease and desist order.
The motion approved by the NRD board Thursday directed staff to issue such an order to operators who have not submitted the reports, as required by the NRD groundwater management area rules and regulations.
Brian Bruckner, NRD assistant general manager, told the board that staff would attempt to contact the farmers in question one more time before sending out the notices in a few days.
The letters will be certified, so the board will know that they were received, Bruckner said.
Board members also approved the certification of acres as well as several routine agenda items.
Of note was a vote to approve the minutes of the Sept. 12 budget meeting. Normally, there are no votes against such a standard motion, but four board members voted against approval at Thursday night’s meeting.
Scott Clausen, Jerry Allemann, Mark Hall and Roger Gustafson all voted in the negative, though there was no discussion prior to the vote or reason given afterwards.
The motion to approve the minutes passed 9-4.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol and Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen.
Board members absent: Aaron Zimmerman, Matt Steffen.
Meeting lasted: 1 hours, 15 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff and members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS
- The board approved the minutes of the Aug. 22 board meeting and the Sept. 12 budget meeting.
- The board approved certification of acres previously continued as well as all remaining properties on the list.
- The board approved income and expenses for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
- The board approved income and expenses for the Logan East Rural Water System.
- The board approved income and expenses for the Wau-Col Regional Water System.
- The board approved the minutes of the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee meeting.
- The board approved the minutes of the Wau-Col Regional Water System Advisory Committee meeting.
- The board approved a motion to direct staff to issue notices of intent to issue a cease and desist order to farm operators who have not submitted Phase 2 and 3 reports from the 2018 growing season.
OTHER ITEMS OF BUSINESS
- Monthly reports were given, including Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Natural Resources Conservation Service, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, the National Associate of State Departments of Agriculture as well as an administrative report and reports on income and expenses — and a conservation cost-share update — from the finance subcommittee.