The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors were given an update on a $1 million investment made almost two years ago.
In summer 2018, the board approved chipping in toward riverfront development as a part of revitalizing downtown Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska as a whole.
Mike Flood, attorney and former state senator, and Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning spoke to the board about initiatives to help grow the region and progress on projects in downtown Norfolk.
Flood said it was important that the city leadership and the NRD were on the same page, because big solutions are needed to solve Northeast Nebraska’s problems.
“We’re all pulling in the same direction,” Flood said. “And I can say as a state senator that wasn’t always the case.”
Flood used his portion of the presentation to summarize the goals of the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative, telling the board about the history and future of population loss in Northeast Nebraska and how it can be prevented. The Aksarben Foundation has organized and funded the Growing Together initiative.
Moenning gave updates to the board on how and where their initial investment is being spent.
Moenning said designs will be finalized and contracts will be awarded for Johnson Park improvements, river restoration and other downtown projects in the coming years. Some projects, such as Braasch Avenue reconstruction and the River Point Square park, will begin this year.
And the NRD played a role in getting some of those projects off the ground, Moenning said.
“It was a big commitment made by the board to join with the city in this invest in this recreation project that is leading to new development and growth,” Moenning said.
Joel Hansen, a board member from Wayne, asked Moenning what role the NRD would play in the future of the riverfront and growing the region.
Moenning said for now, the NRD should focus on educating the public about the project.
“I think continuing to be a part of the public education process as to why this project is important to the region and the value it’s going to bring to not only Norfolk, but the entire region,” Moenning said.
Beside the presentation, the board had a relatively light agenda. NRD general manager Mike Sousek updated the board on some newly proposed legislation that could affect the NRD.
Among the major bills include LB 1072, which Sousek said would change how the district can borrow money, and it would ultimately save tax-payer dollars. But the bill is being challenged because of its financial implications.
“It’s an uphill battle right now,” Sousek said. “But we’re hopeful it will make progress once the committee is educated that this isn’t a new tax.”
Another bill proposed by state Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston would obligate the NRD to hire a certified public accountant to oversee its budget. Currently, an administrative employee who is not a CPA does that, though they the district does hire a CPA when facing audits.
The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts is opposed to the bill.
Sousek said he and the board would learn more next week about upcoming legislation when the NARD hosts a legislative conference.
The board also approved a crop damage claim to the estate of Theodore Krienke Sr. and Opal Krienke for $5,382 and approved a motion to send letters to groundwater well owners who have not reported their water usage as required by law. About 200 well readings from about 85 owners have not yet complied.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol and Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen and Aaron Zimmerman.
Board members absent: Bob Noonan.
Meeting lasted: 2 hours.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, former State Sen. Mike Flood, members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS
— The board approved the minutes of the Dec. 19, 2019, board meeting.
— The board heard a presentation by Mike Flood and Josh Moenning about growing Norfolk and the region.
— The board approved recommendations by the Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee and reappointed board members.
— The board approved a crop damage agreement on the Theodore H. Krienke Sr. and Opal F. Krienke Willow Creek project easement in the amount of $5,382.36.
— The board approved a motion to have district staff send noncompliance notification letters to well owners who have not submitted groundwater use reports for active high-capacity wells as required by Section 11.11 of the LENRD Groundwater Management Area Rules and Regulations.
— Dennis Schultz was elected treasurer of the board.
OTHER ITEMS OF BUSINESS
— Monthly reports were given, including Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Service, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, as well as an administrative report and reports on income and expenses — and a conservation cost-share update — from the finance subcommittee.