NRD agrees to pay claim related to crop damage

A debate about crop damage claims and a discussion about possible legal action involving the state and the Winnebago Tribe were heard at the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors meetings Thursday night.
The board approved a payment of $18,262 as part of an easement agreement between Norman and Agnes Herian and the NRD. But one board member was slightly incredulous at the amount that was being paid.
Board member Roger Gustafson said the amount of money being paid compared to the damage resulted in a payout of about $550 per acre that was claimed.
“Any farmer in here knows that’s a pretty good chunk of change for not having anything planted,” Gustafson said.
Gustafson also questioned whether the property owners had crop insurance, as it’s not possible to have crop insurance accept a claim for damages simultaneously.
But other board members said that while the agreement may not be ideal, it was still a legal agreement.
“We had an agreement, and the terms are pretty black and white,” said board member Aaron Zimmerman. “If we owe money, we owe money.”
Zimmerman also said 2019 marked a unique year for many farmers, and crop damages were widespread.
Gustafson raised the idea of reworking the agreement, and board member Chad Korth also questioned whether it would be cheaper in the long run to just buy the property outright.
NRD general manager Mike Sousek said the NRD has had discussions with the property owners about a new agreement, but because of conflicts within the family trust that owns it, there hasn’t been much progress.
“Some different parties would need to come to the table and agree to something,” he said. “So we’re stuck with what we agreed to years ago.”
The payment was approved by a 13-1 vote, with Gustafson casting the sole opposing vote.
In another discussion, Gustafson also brought up an issue that was not on the agenda.
Gustafson said he received a call from state Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston about a legal issue between the governor’s office, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the Winnebago Tribe and possibly the federal government.
Sousek said he also received a similar phone call only hours before the board meeting, and he hadn’t had time to learn more about the issue.
The issue has to do with the tribe’s water rights and a possible change apparently opposed by the governor that could affect the Lower Elkhorn NRD.
Gustafson wanted to make a motion to draft a letter to weigh in on the issue, but he could not because the issue wasn’t on the agenda.
Brian Buckner, the NRD assistant general manager, said the NRD staff and board also weren’t educated enough on what exactly the issue pertained to, and making a motion would’ve been ill-advised.
Board chairman Gary Loftis said that ultimately the NRD staff would work with the board’s legal counsel to monitor the situation and come up with a course of action later on.
****
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol, Dennis Schultz and Aaron Zimmerman.
Board member absent: Scott Clausen.
Meeting lasted: 62 minutes and an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS
n The board approved the minutes of the Dec. 2 board meeting.
n The board approved the income and expenses for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
n The board approved the 2020 schedule for board meetings. Passed 13-1 with Korth opposing.
n The board approved the minutes and recommendations of the Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee.
n The board approved the minutes of the Wau-Col Regional Water System advisory committee.
n The board approved the appointments of Wau-Col RWS advisory committee members and water rate increases.
n The board approved a watershed dynamics program agreement with Norfolk Public Schools.
n The board approved a bid for Maple Creek shoreline restoration from Cech Excavating for a total of $18,593.
n The board approved a crop damage claim payment of $18,262 on the easement between the NRD and Norman and Agnes Herian. Passed 13-1 with Gustafson opposing.
OTHER ITEMS OF BUSINESS
n Monthly reports were given, including the Natural Resources Conservation Service, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, as well as an administrative report and reports on income and expenses — and a conservation cost-share update — from the finance subcommittee.
n The board discussed with staff the possibility of sending a letter or taking action in regard to a legal issue between the state and the Winnebago Tribe’s water rights. No motion could be made because the issue was not on the agenda.