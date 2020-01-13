The Norfolk Public Schools board of education approved the motion to seek proposals for two projects during its meeting Monday.
The district needs proposals for two different HVAC projects at Jefferson Elementary and the Norfolk Junior High School. Steam broilers would be replaced at both buildings with new, more efficient systems late this spring and throughout the summer.
Proposals also are needed for Chromebook and desktop replacements throughout the district.
Each year, Chromebooks are purchased for the fifth and ninth grades, with the students keep them for four years, said Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning.
More stationary desktops, such as ones used at front desks, need replacing, too, Nelson said.
The facilities and finance committee also provided an update in its report regarding architectural service proposals for facility projects within the proposed school bond.
The multi-facility project — which includes additions to Bel Air and Lincoln Montessori Elementary, as well as the middle school, junior high and senior high — will cost about $32 million and be funded partly by the $24.8 million bond, if approved by the board of education and the public.
The bond is scheduled to be on the November 2020 district ballot.
Interviews for four architectural firms will be Wednesday, and nine district members will consider their bids, according to Patti Gubbels, board vice president.
The board also conducted the annual election of officers. Sandy Wolfe remained the board’s president, and Patti Gubbels remained the vice president.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson was again elected secretary, along with Bill Robinson, associate superintendent of business, maintenance and facilities, as treasurer.
The board also approved the same committee assignments as last year.
At the beginning of the board meeting, Brent Tietz, Norfolk Junior High School resource officer, presented “Guys in Ties,” a club he started at Grant Elementary.
“I wanted to start a program to get involved in the schools,” Tietz said. “We meet on Wednesdays, they give up their recess and we follow a board meeting setting, talk about handshakes and how to respect others in our communities.”
Tietz gave each member a tie of his own. The club also conducts community service such as picking up trash. For the rest of the semester, Guys in Ties will meet after school as its membership increases.
Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Schools Central Administration Office.
The meeting lasted 53 minutes, and it was preceded by a 36-minute study session.
Board members present: Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Patti Gubbels, Bruce Mitchell and Robert Waite.
Others in attendance: One from the media and about 40 members of the public for the “Guys in Ties” presentation.
