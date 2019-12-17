A group of parents, teachers, students and district administrators agreed that target-based grading should continue in grades kindergarten through sixth grade and slow down in grades 7-12, according to a Norfolk Public Schools media release.
The NPS target-based grading committee met earlier this month to discuss multiple topics, including pilot programs and timeline implementation.
Target-based grading, also known as standards-based grading, focuses on students demonstrating an understanding of the knowledge and skills required of a course. Test scores, labs and final projects alone are used to determine their grade, and tests may be retaken if a student is not satisfied with his or her grade.
In previous school years, tests and final projects were 70% of a student’s final grade, with the rest from formative work, which is homework, daily work or quizzes. Target-based grading has been implemented as a pilot program in the district this fall in a select few grades and classes.
After district administrators received parent and student feedback with concerns regarding homework not being calculated in a final course grade, they established a target-based grading committee to review the concerns more closely.
“The feedback we’ve been getting from parents is mostly them not understanding what it all means,” said Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning. “Also, change can be hard.”
District administration surveyed K-12 teachers for their input regarding formative and summative scoring and shared those details with the committee. In its meeting earlier this month, the committee met in small groups to discuss the two agenda topics and reported back to the large group with recommendations.
Members first discussed the inclusion of formative grading in the final course calculation. Although the committee recommended that formative work be put back into the final grade, they agreed that administration needed to carefully consider the information from staff surveys and work with teachers to make adjustments at grade or course levels.
They also agreed that there should not be any midyear changes of grading. Members recommended to finish the current school year with grading consistency to support equity of grading calculations and allow for proper time to make changes.
Committee members also discussed target-based grading timeline implementation. A large majority felt that target-based grading should continue in grades K-6 and slow down in grades 7-12, according to the release. Members recommended NPS allow for more time to establish a conversion chart for GPA, increase communication with parents and students and establish stronger consistency of grading and reassessment practices among courses and teachers.
The committee also recommended the continuation of all current piloting courses throughout the end of the current school year.
“I am excited by the commitment of the people on this committee,” Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said in a statement. “Their desire for student success is proven in their dedication of being here during the busy month of December. There were teaching professionals, parents and students all together working with a passion to help NPS create the best learning environment possible to ensure our graduates are ready to pursue their goals for the future. Everyone has taken an opportunity to share their honest feedback with the group and participate in open dialogue.”
The meeting lasted two hours, and the target-based grading committee plans to meet again in February after the NPS conversion chart committee has developed more specific information to be shared.