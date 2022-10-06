NPS student named to 2022-23 Believers & Achievers program

Kyle Robinson

Kyla Robinson of Norfolk High School has been selected for the 2022-23 Believers & Achievers, which is a statewide program designed to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders. Robinson is one of 48 finalists chosen across the state.

Beginning in October and continuing through April, the 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from Currency to use for the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet on April 23, 2023.

These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the 2022-23 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools.

“Being recognized as a Believer & Achiever is a special honor reserved for students who achieve excellence in both academics and NSAA activities. It shows a student’s commitment to school involvement and achievement,” said Jamie Jo Thompson, superintendent of NPS.

I love to read, and I love to travel. Every time I travel to a new town, I look to see if there is a bookstore that I can visit. Imagine my surprise and delight when I stumbled upon something wonderful that combines those two loves!

