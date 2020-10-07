Emerson Konopasek always has big ideas.
The seventh grader has been funneling her thoughts into business plans for the past two years, creating merchandise from beauty products to home decor.
But now it’s time for her toughest challenge yet — to create a profitable business as part of an international entrepreneurship program in under three months.
Konopasek was recently accepted into the VentureLab Spark Mentorship Program through Aftershock, an after-school program offered through Norfolk Public Schools.
Austin Casselberry, Aftershock director, said he selected Konopasek because of her passionate background in business.
“I immediately thought of Emerson. She sees and hears the world differently, like an entrepreneur,” he said. “When I proposed this opportunity to her and her mom, Emerson emailed me the very next day with three incredible business ideas. All of her ideas surrounded providing a meaningful benefit to those closest to her, and she was eager to get constructive feedback.”
VentureLab is a nonprofit organization geared toward helping student entrepreneurs learn and evolve. The mentorship program provides accepted students up to $500 worth of materials, monthly mentoring sessions and other resources to create their own businesses.
Konopasek said she first discovered her love for creating products when she joined Aftershock’s entrepreneurship club in fifth grade.
The club gives each member $50 to design a product and sell it, Casselberry said. Students also learn how to put their products online and to make a profit.
“I knew right then when I did it that I was really excited about it and I knew it's what I wanted to do,” Konopasek said of entrepreneurship. “I really like the idea of becoming a business owner and people hearing my idea and my product and giving me constructive criticism about it.”
Konopasek eventually produced the idea of a water bottle koozie for clear bottles for her application. Other ideas she thought of included a face mask holder and lawn chair pouches for easy storage.
While stainless steel water bottles are able to be insulated, clear plastic water bottles can’t keep water cold for long, she said. Norfolk Junior High School also allows only clear bottles in the building, so Konopasek wanted to find a way her classmates could keep their water cold during the school day.
The applicants had to pitch their idea with a video, which Konopasek used to present her water bottle koozie concept.
“(Austin) called to get permission to apply and I thought, of course, she is going to love this,” said Deb Kuhn, Konopasek’s mother. “Then she came with the idea so quickly. When she found out it had gotten this far, she said she wished she had come up with more ideas. She is always making.”
Konopasek is now deciding how to create her water bottle koozies and what materials to use. She wants the product to be efficient and adaptable enough that other companies could buy them — including NPS, she said.
“I still think the softer koozie could work, but I feel like it would be a better outcome if we could use a metal one,” she said. “But I’m only 12 years old, so I don’t have the resources to make a big metal koozie — that's one of the challenges.”
But Konopasek is no stranger to trial and error. She has created multiple products throughout her time in the entrepreneurship club, including a successful business selling sugar scrubs and lip balms in 2018, Casselberry said. She and a business partner braved the cold during the city’s downtown Christmas festival to sell their products on the street.
Konopasek said she’s eager to create her koozies and hopefully will be able to sell them to the community — maybe even land a sponsor or two.
And her dream job? While she doesn’t know what she wants to pursue yet, Konopasek said she wants to continue entrepreneurship and could end up in the medical field, perhaps creating innovative surgical products.
“I loving talking to people, bouncing ideas off of each other, and I have a lot of ideas of things that could be beneficial,” she said. “If I find a problem, I want to solve it, so I feel like I would like to continue that throughout my life. I always love to find a better way and to make something better.”