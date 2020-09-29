Norfolk Public Schools’ enrollment dropped by 137 students this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
While there might be multiple causes to the decline, one factor does include the increasing number of students switching to home-school this year because of COVID-19.
NPS had 4,574 students in 2019 and now has 4,437 students enrolled as of this month, according to district preliminary September enrollment data.
There are 189 students enrolled in home-school this year, said Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson in an email. Of that group, 95 students were enrolled in NPS before the pandemic.
This increase in home-schooled students is also occurring at the state level. As of Sept. 9, the number of home-school filings this year in Nebraska was up 73% compared to the 2019-20 school year, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
The latest number of children being home-schooled in the state was 13,426, which is up about 56% from September 2019.
Norfolk parent Laura Maddox decided to home-school her children this year instead of sending them to NPS because of COVID-19.
It was a tough decision, especially because four of her five children were already in school, she said. While there was a lot of preparation up front, home-schooling has gone overall smoothly since August.
“We fumbled the first week, especially just choosing the right curriculum and looking at what was right for each kid,” Maddox said. “We started a week or two before (NPS) started, so we were able to have the extra time to find our groove.”
Parents deciding to teach their children from home have affected the enrollment drop, but there might be other factors to the decrease, Thompson said.
“This could be a case of true outmigration — people leaving the community,” Thompson said in an email. “Many rural schools have been impacted by outmigration in recent years. However, this has not been the case in Norfolk. We will want to watch our enrollment carefully to see if this becomes a pattern or if it is just a one-time dip in our enrollment.”
This is the first year enrollment has fallen at NPS since 2011, when the district had 4,015 students. Current numbers are similar to the same level reported in September 2018.
Student numbers usually increase from September through December and temporarily decrease in January before increasing again in the spring, according to the district data.
This past year, enrollment began declining in December 2019 and continued to through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year and this summer.
The decrease will result in an estimated $1 million drop in state aid, Thompson said.
The NPS board of education created the district’s 2020-21 budget and plan for the following year’s budget to help offset the absence of state aid, but administrators won’t know the exact loss of funds until next year.
For Maddox, the future of continuing public education is up in the air.
As a full-time nursing student, there are early mornings and late nights trying to take her own classes while teaching her children. But her kids now love being home-schooled, she said.
“Actually, my kids never want to go back to public schools. I don’t know if I’m going to give them that option, but they really enjoy it,” she said. “I will say COVID-19 in Norfolk is a little more controlled than what I originally thought it would be. I have to give the school props for how they are enforcing mask usage and trying to control the spread.
“I think I made the right decision for my family, but NPS has done a fantastic job trying to protect those students who didn’t want to or couldn’t home-school.”