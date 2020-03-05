A school evacuation can be a nightmare for teachers and parents, but Norfolk Public Schools is committed to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
The district conducted an evacuation and reunification drill for the second time ever Wednesday for Washington Elementary.
About 120 third- and fourth-grade students, along with their siblings, were evacuated from the elementary school and transported by bus to First United Methodist Church to be reunified with their parents.
NPS conducted this drill last spring for the first time with about 50 students from Lincoln Montessori. This year was the first time the district practiced transporting students to a reunification site.
“For each drill, we kind of need to step it up,” said Michael Hart, director of human resources and accreditation. “Last time, we had 50 kids and they just walked over. This time, we bused over 120 kids and we did it with the highest language diversity in our district because we want to test that.”
The drill would be called in any emergency in which students would need to be evacuated, which could be anything from a shooting to a gas leak, said Ryan Specht, Washington Elementary principal.
Students and parents were notified in advance. When students pulled up to the church, parents were already lined up outside the building.
During the drill, parents are directed to sign in with NPS staff on the church’s first floor while their children are in the basement. After their identity is verified, they are led down a hallway to a separate area while a staff member brings up their child for the reunification.
The child’s principal again verifies the identification of the child and parent before letting them both leave the church.
Parents and their children are intentionally kept separate until the end to reduce stress, increase privacy and keep the traffic flow smooth, Hart said. While students are waiting in the basement, they can color and are provided snacks.
Sarah Dittmer, communications director for NPS, said last year’s drill went smoothly and the feedback from parents was positive. While the district had evacuation and reunification plans in place, it had never put them into practice until last year after the drills were created as part of the district’s strategic plan.
“The NPS safety team members were prepared, efficient and professional and the families and students from Washington Elementary School were patient,” Dittmer said.
In Wednesday’s drill, parents commented on how even though the process was sobering and a little nerve-wracking, they were pleased that the district was preparing for the worst, just in case.
First United Methodist Church is the evacuation and reunification site for all NPS schools, Hart said. The district is working on finding a different location for the high school due to a large number of students.
Hart said church and district staff have been exceptional during the preparation and execution of reunification drills. The Norfolk Police Department and the NPS reunification team, which is made up of more than 20 district staff members, assisted with Wednesday’s drill. District translators also were on site.
“We want to make sure we’re meeting the needs of all of our families,” Hart said. “We want to welcome them and say, ‘Hey, we got you.’ ”