Growing up offers its own unique challenges nowadays, and Norfolk Public Schools educators have been doing what they can to make sure all students have the mental health support they need.
And they’ve been doing that by drawing on the strength of community resources.
In June, members passed a comprehensive mental health/behavior plan that draws on community partnerships, as well as a framework developed by the Nebraska Department of Education. The plan includes contracts with Educational Service Unit 8, as well as Oasis Counseling International and Midtown Health Center, which provide mental health counseling services in Norfolk.
Dr. Mark Stortvedt, executive director of Oasis Counseling, said multiple levels — with the school district, local mental health care providers and state education system — had to come together to make this collaboration possible.
He said Oasis has been a part of conversations to bring mental health providers into schools for about two years now. Before, students had issues such as getting out of class or getting transportation to and from the counseling office, or sometimes counselors would visit schools if needed. However, this is the first formal system in place between Oasis and the schools.
“We realized parents weren’t necessarily available to get them there, or there were issues in their family that make it difficult that the parents are struggling with their own mental health issues … there’s a lot of barriers that keep a child from being able to access the services they need,” Stortvedt said. “So we just thought, maximum accessibility for a student, what would that look like.”
What that looks like, at least at the middle school and junior high levels, is having a licensed mental health practitioner in each building for a few days every week. Now, more than 100 students from the elementary to high school level are regularly using the counseling services.
Licensed mental health practitioner Brandy Boschult, who helps at the middle school and junior high, said she sees more students at the middle school level because going from elementary to middle school is a large transition. Every week, she spends two days at the middle school and a day and a half at the junior high.
“I see a lot of social anxiety and things like that,” she said. “Typically, they adapt better by the time they reach junior high. There’s still a need (there), but I still see them struggle a lot with that (middle school) adjustment.”
The counseling services look different for every student based on his or her own situation, but having a mental health practitioner in the school allows for more in-depth care as opposed to just crisis counseling, Stortvedt said.
“If somebody comes just two or three sessions to get past a crisis but not really resolve the issues, then it’s going to come around again and again,” he said.
Mental health supports for students are more needed than ever, Stortvedt said, because students have more stressors such as added standardized testing and pressure to decide what they’ll do after graduation.
“(The) more awareness kids have, the more pressure it can create. … And that all creates stress because they’re driving toward what you need to be able to achieve to carry on with their life,” he said. “So that’s one big difference that we’ve noticed is that kids feel a lot more stressed. I think social media creates more awareness and social pressure maybe, too.”
Providing teacher support
And for teachers — who before had to juggle behavioral issues while trying to stay on top of daily lessons and standardized testing requirements — having another resource to help students is a welcome change, said Mary Luhr, NPS director of student services.
“I’ve heard direct feedback (from high school teachers): ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much, we feel like we’re doing so much more for the kids,’ ” she said. “Same thing with elementary. Just having that resource … within the buildings has been very well received by staff, administrators and parents.”
According to a report provided by Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of schools, district educators consistently listed providing more mental health support as a high priority in staff surveys and feedback sessions. In the 2018-19 teacher exit surveys, one person of the 18 respondents said they were dissatisfied with the position and noted that behavioral issues played a role in their response.
Luhr said although the district has provided training to address behavioral issues, having a system of mental health providers in the district ensures that students are ready to learn when they walk into the classroom.
And school counselors are still an important resource, Stortvedt said. The difference is that school counselors have enough on their plate, with responsibilities ranging from career counseling to lunch duty, to also address long-term individualized mental health plans for students.
“The clinical counselors are doing the long-term and maintenance piece (for) major mental illnesses where students have depression, generalized anxiety or social anxiety,” he said.
Boschult said in addition to social anxiety, she often treats cases of anxiety, depression, high functioning autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder. She said being in a school environment is beneficial for her and the students.
“It’s really nice because I consider the school setting, especially if they’re having issues at school, what a great way to see them in their actual environment,” she said. “... To be able to work with them in the moment when they’re experiencing that kind of anxiety, to get them to self-soothe and kind of bring their anxiety down so they can even go to a class.”
“…. You’re basically doing that when they’re in crisis, versus being able to work with them before or afterward.”
It’s also helpful having more direct contact with school staff, she said.
“It’s good to have regular contact about different things. Like, ‘Hey, so and so’s kind of having a rough day, they kind of seem off, are you going to see them today?’ Well, I was going to see them tomorrow, but I can see them today. So we have regular contact with that, and it works really well,” she said.
Expanding the program
At the June board meeting, Thompson said she anticipated that the district would hire a behavioral specialist and possibly more licensed mental health practitioners in the future.
Luhr said she also welcomes any community mental health providers who want to get involved with the district.
“As I see the involvement and the buy-in that we’re getting ... if another company in town wants to say, ‘Hey, we want to play with you guys, too,’ to please call me. Because we’re not trying to exclude anybody.”
When implementing this system in the district, Stortvedt said they looked to Heartland Counseling Services in South Sioux City as an example, since the organization also collaborates closely with area schools. He also has fielded calls from other mental health providers who want to do something similar in their communities.
“We’ve got to work together with the community because we can’t do this on our own. I think it’s shown really as a whole school system humility, it’s shown collaboration, it showed an openness for the well-being of the students,” he said. “I think it’s a great step forward for our community to be able to work together like this — and for the kids.”