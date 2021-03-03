Many industrious students now have the equipment necessary to leave school grounds — virtually or literally — to experience learning they can’t get in a classroom.
The career academy at Norfolk High School and the after-school program, Aftershock, recently received equipment donations that include a John Deere excavator simulator and a mobile maker space lab for middle, junior high and high school students.
The simulator was donated by the Rudolph Elis Fund, which is affiliated with the Nebraska Community Foundation, and Teri and Stu Bauer, said Jeff Hoffman, career academy coordinator. Its price can range from $60,000 to $70,000.
After waiting for months to try it, academy students will finally be able to practice on a virtual excavator risk-free. Hoffman said he hopes to incorporate it into classes next year, but students are still using it this semester.
“The excavator sat in a box for several months because of the pandemic,” Hoffman said. “They don’t have a curriculum with it, because they have (just started selling) it to places like high schools, but it’s really for businesses to do training hours.”
Businesses including John Deere, Bauer Underground, Murphy Tractor and Porter Construction offered guidance as the machine was installed in the welding shop at Norfolk High for academy students, Hoffman said.
The career academy is an application-only program offered at the high school for students who want more career-based and hands-on learning. There are 13 academies, including several like agriculture, automotive, metals and construction that will use the new simulator.
Students can use it to learn how hydraulics are used, the process of trench digging to lay pipe and the ability to identify how land managers use equipment to shape topography.
Hoffman said the new piece of equipment is a welcome project since COVID-19 has shut down a lot of the career academy’s work-based learning opportunities.
“That component is huge, and that’s where we’ve really struggled this year,” he said. “All last spring and all this year, we have not gone out into the community.”
Career academy students did get to work on one hands-on community project recently while also building a mobile maker space lab for Aftershock.
Six students were able to help construct a “Think Make Create” trailer, which will be used to transport Aftershock equipment for students to learn off school grounds, said Austin Casselberry, Aftershock director.
“It was exciting to see students from the metals and construction academies practicing the skills they have obtained through their classes at the Norfolk High School,” Casselberry said in a media release. “Five of the six students who participated in building out the trailer were all former Aftershock students and were thrilled to give back to the program.”
The trailer was fully funded by partners from the Beyond School Bells Coalition, which is a program of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Norfolk was just one of more than a dozen recipients of the trailers across the state.
The trailer will be ready to serve Aftershock students in its summer program, which runs from May 31 to June 25.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about Aftershock, contact Casselberry at austincasselberry@npsne.org. To learn more about the career academy at Norfolk High, contact Hoffman at jefferyhoffman@npsne.org.