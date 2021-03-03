Many industrious students now have the equipment necessary to leave school grounds — virtually or literally — to experience learning they can’t get in a classroom.

The career academy at Norfolk High School and the after-school program, Aftershock, recently received equipment donations that include a John Deere excavator simulator and a mobile maker space lab for middle, junior high and high school students.

The simulator was donated by the Rudolph Elis Fund, which is affiliated with the Nebraska Community Foundation, and Teri and Stu Bauer, said Jeff Hoffman, career academy coordinator. Its price can range from $60,000 to $70,000.

After waiting for months to try it, academy students will finally be able to practice on a virtual excavator risk-free. Hoffman said he hopes to incorporate it into classes next year, but students are still using it this semester.

“The excavator sat in a box for several months because of the pandemic,” Hoffman said. “They don’t have a curriculum with it, because they have (just started selling) it to places like high schools, but it’s really for businesses to do training hours.”

Businesses including John Deere, Bauer Underground, Murphy Tractor and Porter Construction offered guidance as the machine was installed in the welding shop at Norfolk High for academy students, Hoffman said.

The career academy is an application-only program offered at the high school for students who want more career-based and hands-on learning. There are 13 academies, including several like agriculture, automotive, metals and construction that will use the new simulator.

Students can use it to learn how hydraulics are used, the process of trench digging to lay pipe and the ability to identify how land managers use equipment to shape topography.

Hoffman said the new piece of equipment is a welcome project since COVID-19 has shut down a lot of the career academy’s work-based learning opportunities.

“That component is huge, and that’s where we’ve really struggled this year,” he said. “All last spring and all this year, we have not gone out into the community.”

Career academy students did get to work on one hands-on community project recently while also building a mobile maker space lab for Aftershock.

Six students were able to help construct a “Think Make Create” trailer, which will be used to transport Aftershock equipment for students to learn off school grounds, said Austin Casselberry, Aftershock director.

“It was exciting to see students from the metals and construction academies practicing the skills they have obtained through their classes at the Norfolk High School,” Casselberry said in a media release. “Five of the six students who participated in building out the trailer were all former Aftershock students and were thrilled to give back to the program.”

The trailer was fully funded by partners from the Beyond School Bells Coalition, which is a program of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Norfolk was just one of more than a dozen recipients of the trailers across the state.

The trailer will be ready to serve Aftershock students in its summer program, which runs from May 31 to June 25.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For more information about Aftershock, contact Casselberry at austincasselberry@npsne.org. To learn more about the career academy at Norfolk High, contact Hoffman at jefferyhoffman@npsne.org.

Tags

In other news

Court list for March 3, 2021

Court list for March 3, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Hawks softball team seeking to redefine itself vs. adversity

Hawks softball team seeking to redefine itself vs. adversity

The Northeast Community College softball team saw its season end last year just 10 games into the schedule, just when Hawks coach Iris Woodhead believed she was seeing evidence that her team was displaying improvement in its accountability and competitiveness.

Plenty of road trips in the future

Plenty of road trips in the future

I just finished reading “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway with my high school juniors, and I desperately want to drive to Key West, Florida, to visit the home where he spent about 12 years of his life. His home is now a museum that gets many visitors, and I’d like to be one of them.

Nothing like the sound of an old typewriter at work

Nothing like the sound of an old typewriter at work

I have a weakness for old typewriters. Our son called me from his workplace last week and said they were throwing out some 1990 vintage typewriters and would I be interested in owning any of them. I thought of these faithful office machines that had hammered out so many words and ideas (OK, …

Six area teams to battle in C1, C2

Six area teams to battle in C1, C2

Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s top two Class C schools are among the favorites to bring home state-championship hardware from the 2021 girls state tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday at venues across Lincoln.

Shed hunting trip has unexpected results

Shed hunting trip has unexpected results

It has been a challenging time for outdoor enthusiasts. With few open hunting seasons and the recent subzero temperatures, it has been hard to want to go outside. However, that doesn’t prevent us from finding any excuse to get out as soon as it starts to thaw.