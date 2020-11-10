Norfolk Public Schools students will have the option to learn from home next semester.
The NPS board of education approved remote learning programs for grades kindergarten through 12th grade after families voiced concerns earlier this fall about attending in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The option will be available for the spring semester and involves two programs: Acellus for grades K-6 and Edgenuity for grades 7-12. A preschool option won’t be available.
The two programs have a pre-created curriculum, including videos and instruction from board-certified teachers. They are asynchronous, meaning students will be able to complete the work at their own pace and schedule.
NPS teachers won’t be uploading their own content to an online format and teaching through Zoom, which is part of synchronous learning.
This option would include scheduled face-to-face interactions between students and teachers, but one of the main reasons NPS didn’t choose this model is because the district lacks enough staff members to manage it.
A remote learning subcommittee was formed in October to collect data and discuss how the district would implement a remote learning model. Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning, said synchronous learning would involve intense planning on the teachers' part and there can be extreme burnout from parties on both sides of the computer screen.
“When we met as a subcommittee, we spent a significant amount of time talking about quality of instruction. Unanimously, we agreed the best quality of instruction is face-to-face ... but NPS would have to utilize more teacher and human capital resources than what is available,” she said. “Arranging teachers to do both face-to-face instructions with electronic Zoom lessons is inefficient, ineffective and sacrifices quality.”
During the past month, a survey about remote learning was distributed to families, including those in home-school. Out of the 2,017 students who responded, 308 of them said they would be interested in enrolling in remote learning.
Remote learning program details
Edgenuity, the 7-12 remote learning option, was the first program the subcommittee evaluated, Nelson said.
It uses video-based lessons designed at grade level in content areas. It also has learning checks with real-time responses and automated responses for some instruction.
“One of the things I really liked about it was that it has guided notes, you can go through and they have notes there and kids can go along with them as the teacher is giving the presentation,” said Jen Robinson, principal at Norfolk Junior High School. “Teachers can pick and choose what they think is important for students to do. The other piece to it is it has the ability to be bilingual, so there were a lot of positive things.”
Learning checks follow students to see where they are incorrect and address what is incorrect. Auto-scoring is available, so teachers won’t have to take the time to grade every assignment. Rigor also may be based on how well the student is doing.
“Obviously, there are cons to every option in our list,” Nelson said. “Student-teacher connections would need to be scheduled; the student wouldn't have face-to-face contact every day; it does require some support in the home; it could be difficult for students with low motivation; and we need training for teachers, families and students.”
These cons are present in both remote learning programs. But both programs also would require fewer teachers than the Zoom model and will be within district standards, said Jami Jo Thompson, district superintendent.
Acellus is similar to Edgenuity but is better suited for lower level grades because it’s more interactive, Nelson said. But the program isn’t bilingual.
Some of the differences include adjustable content and engagement monitoring — the program will track a student working to ensure they aren’t just leaving the program on and doing nothing.
Both programs would require fewer teachers than Zoom, putting more focus on student follow-up and feedback versus staff taking time to put content online. NPS will have to hire four additional teachers if enrollment matches anticipated interest.
The model is also available for all students, including those in special education. Mary Luhr, director of student programs, said district staff are working on implementing resources for students who would choose to go remote. This might include additional Zoom sessions with special education students.
Family contract and model requirements
If a student does choose remote learning, a contract will need to be signed by the parent ensuring a set of requirements will be followed throughout the semester.
Choosing remote learning is a semester commitment, said Erik Wilson, director of student services and safety.
If learning from home ends up not working out for students, they can choose to return to in-person learning only at the end of the third quarter.
If progress is not being made at an acceptable level, students may be required to return to in-person classes as determined by an administrator.
Students also must remain in remote learning no matter the COVID-19 risk level at their school. If the pandemic improves, students still have to learn from home.
A day not logged in equals an absence. Five or more undocumented absences will require students to have a conversation with an administrator and they may have to return to in-person classes.
The student also will be restricted from participating in all NPS activities, including athletics.
“We thought if you are that concerned to stay home to do your learning, you should be that concerned to stay home and not participate in activities,” Wilson said.
Meals and costs
Students learning from home will still be able to receive meals, said Bill Robinson, associate superintendent.
A “grab and go” meal pickup, similar to the summer meal program, will be available by reservation on Wednesdays in the Little Panthers Preschool parking lot. Students will receive seven breakfasts and lunches.
Robinson said the district’s budget also would be able to handle the remote learning programs, which are a year long and could be utilized in the summer and fall.
“This is an item that can be handled within our fiscal budget without taking away from existing programs,” Robinson said.
A short timeline
The parent contract will be on the NPS website by Tuesday, said Thompson, district superintendent. It has to be returned by Nov. 23, leaving administrators about a month to hire additional staff, align the programs to course standards, send courses to students and train staff, family and students.
Thompson said the process will be one step at a time — more details about training for families will come out as soon as possible, but it might not be until mid-December.
“We know this isn’t as good as in-person instruction. It just isn’t,” Thompson said. “There is no option that is that good. So we’re just trying to do the best we can for those families that are truly scared to send their children to school.”