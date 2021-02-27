The Heritage at Fountain Point is now open, along with its unique and individualistic approach.
The Heritage — at 3725 Madison Ave. in Norfolk — opened on Jan. 18. The building has 66 apartments in its assisted living division and another 26 in the memory support household, said Micha Ives, executive director.
About one-fifth of the apartments were full by early February, said Jill McElhose, senior living director.
“We have seen explosive interest in our two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment layout. ... All of these apartments have all been rented,” she said. “Apartments are still available to rent, on a month to month basis, on both the first and second floors at this time.”
Ives described the housing as being like living in apartments, but with health care assistance available.
“We really strive to be everything that is not institutional,” Ives said.
But what truly separates the Heritage from other, similar facilities is not the building, but the methods, said Lacey Jungman, vice president of sales and marketing.
“What really makes Heritage unique is the individualized approach,” she said.
At Heritage, every resident has their unique and individualized daily plan, Jungman said.
The Heritage’s staff uses the Montessori approach for residents of the memory assistance household, Ives said.
The Montessori method is based on the teachings of Maria Montessori who was known for her child-led education methods. In schools, curriculum is largely based on values like self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play.
At Heritage, the method is adapted to seniors with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, aiming to help preserve quality of life and create a higher level of engagement. This is just another factor that makes Heritage unique.
THE CORONAVIRUS has affected construction of the Heritage, Ives said. The Heritage was originally scheduled to open in December.
“There were delays in construction due to COVID, so that’s probably been my biggest frustration,” she said.
But those challenges have been overcome, and the Heritage has practices in place to prevent the spread of the virus going forward, Jungman said.
“I feel confident in our processes and procedures,” Ives said.
Before opening, Ives said she was most excited to see residents move in.
“It’s been a long time coming, for me at least, to see people living in the building,” she said. “We’re so excited.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
To schedule tours of the Heritage or to learn more, call Jill McElhose at 402-992-7765.