Residential

1404 W. Pasewalk Ave., Genaro Espinales, addition of porch; 1104 Taylor Ave., Jeffrey McLean, fence; 903 W. Prospect Ave., BKM Construction, Jay Johnson, reroof; 2100 Sunset Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Roger Johnson, repair foundation; 801 S. Fifth St., Otto Herman Klabunde, remodel; 906 Nebraska Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Chris Archer, replace porch; 704 Northdale Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Arlynn Boelman, replace foundation; 401 E. Maple Ave., Ken Funk Construction, Mike Hoag, addition to garage; 211 W. Sycamore Ave., Kevin’s Construction, Clifford Woepel, addition of deck onto pergola; 1502 Valli Hi Road, Scott and Jody Carlson, roof over patio; 1604 Westwick Drive, Cinthia Regalado, finish basement; 1017 State Highway 35, Erik Rosheim, fence; 119 W. Monroe Ave., Jose Diego, fence; 613 S. Fourth St., Johnson Construction, repair porch; 208 and 210 W. Pasewalk Ave., Johnson Construction, Sandra Brahmer, replace front porch decking; 1719 Imperial Road, Johnson Construction, Charles Waite, addition to garage; 714 S. 12th St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Eric Marshall, install wall support; 1300 Parkview Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Marilyn Middleton, install wall support; 602 S. Seventh St., NoSwett Fencing, Rodney Beeks, install fence; 1000 Park Way, Wacker Home Improvement Inc., Warren Reimer, reroof; 2406 Hardison Drive, Scott Evans, install patio; 1210 Westbrook Drive, Walters Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 509 N. 12th St., Angela Lange, egress window; 1506 Sheridan Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Marvin Rover, install wall support; 2001 Alaska Ave., Kevin’s Construction, Jared Hastings, egress window; 1700 E. Norfolk Ave., Knudson Builders Inc., Jeff Schipper, addition to home; 1315 W. Nebraska Ave., Francisco Perez, deck addition; 2405 Westside Ave., Derek Becker, addition of deck.

Commercial

109 S. Second St., Spectrum Graphics and Signs, Bath Kunzie, new sign (Sewing By Beth); 218 W. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs Inc., Elkhorn Lots LLC, new sign (District T&T); 2300 Riverside Blvd., E Funk Construction Inc., MP Global Products, addition of covered dock; 310 S. Third St., OCC Builders LLC (dba Otte Construction Co.), City of Norfolk School District, addition to elementary school; 3901 W. Norfolk Ave., Chief Construction, Norfolk Medical Real Estate, finish interior; 402 N. Third St., Capital Tower and Communications, US Cellular, co­locate tower; 909 E. Omaha Ave., Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, new storage buildings; 300 W. Eisenhower Ave., Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Educational Service Unit 8, addition of bathroom; 1001 S. 37th St., Love Signs Inc. DALAMMMM LLC, new sign Heartland Beverage; 2310 Market Lane, Love Signs Inc., Heartland Pantry Inc., new sign (Hy-Vee); 1900 Vicki Lane, dwb, inc. Behavioral Health Specialists — Jay, phase 2 remodel; 110 N. 37th St., Ryan Matthies Construction, QAM LLC, remodel; 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., new storage shop.

Reading to your children is important

Cedar Catholic falls one game short

WISNER - Hartington Cedar Catholic met up with Mead in the D1-2 District Final here in the Swamp at Wisner-Pilger High School and came up short as the Raiders came away with 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 in a sweep.

