The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of November 2020.
Residential
905 S. 16th St., Prietos General Construction LLC, Norfolk MHP LLC, movement of wall with removal of cabinets; 1002 Queen City Blvd., Ron Thompson Construction Inc., garage; 508 N Boxelder St., Jarett Kuchar, deck; 707 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 710 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 817 S. Pine St., Archers Home Improvement, Bonnell Penne, remodel kitchen; 815 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., Elkhorn Valley Community Development, new single-family dewlling; 100 Frank Ave., M & B Quality Concrete, Ryan and Lacohn Anderson, construction of new two-family townhouse; 102 Frank Ave., M & B Quality Concrete, new single-family dwelling townhome; 813 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., Elkhorn Valley Community Development, new single-family dwelling; 1309 N. 30th St., Nick and Courtney Dentlinger, remodel kitchen and laundry; 306 S. Chestnut St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Eric Brandl, repair foundation.
Commercial
2305 Krenzien Drive, Tri City Sign Co., Arona Corp., sign remodel; 506 S. 13th St., Love Signs Inc., U.S. Property, new building sign; 2211 N. 13th St., Murphy Tower Service, USCOC Nebraska/Kansas LLC, addition to existing tower; 2005 Krenzien Drive, Love Signs Inc., Courtesy Ford/Al Rajaee, new sign; 1101 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs Inc., Thrivent, new sign.