Nothing like the sound of an old typewriter at work

Diane Becker, "Country Life"

I have a weakness for old typewriters. Our son called me from his workplace last week and said they were throwing out some 1990 vintage typewriters and would I be interested in owning any of them. I thought of these faithful office machines that had hammered out so many words and ideas (OK, probably mostly bills), and I told him, sure I’d take a couple.

He brought two of them to me later that day in a large box. They’re monstrous machines \h— about 3 feet wide with a labyrinth of buttons that make them look like they could have operated the space shuttle.

I was particularly fascinated with the round metal balls covered with upraised metal letters in the box made so you switch out a ball if you wanted to change fonts.

Cool, huh?

There are a few reasons why I love typewriters, the main one is I remember my mom typing away on an old black Underwood.

Her fingers would get strong pushing down hard to make the long slender arm with a metal letter on the end hit the paper.

I remembers hearing the staccato sounds of the keys hitting the platen and the ding when she pushed the carriage return to go to the next line. Typing on an old typewriter is music to my ears.

There’s even a sensory reward of the smoother click of a newer Smith Corona typewriter from the 50’s. I have a couple of those, too, along with large and smaller (maybe it’s a portable one?) black Royals.

Maybe I love typewriters because I’ve written articles and stories for 40 years, so my occupation has been based on words from my fingers put onto a piece of paper somehow. I used to work on a typewriter, then a word processor that I still have on a shelf in the basement and now, wireless computer keyboards.

My old typewriters are my favorite even though you couldn’t make a typo or you’d have to back space, use white out to cover the mistake, blow on it to dry, and hope that the new letter you typed on top of it would show up. I delete and move entire paragraphs in my Word documents now using my soft, smooth computer keyboard.

I can’t imagine how famous writers hammered out their masterpieces on a machine that was so unforgiving of their mistakes.

Imagine what Shakespeare would have created if he’d had a laptop.

Besides the typewriters our son salvaged from the dumpster, I’ve acquired typewriters from antique stores, garage sales, and online sellers.

I use them as book ends, paper weights on my desk and try to incorporate them into our décor, which isn’t too hard. Old typewriters have their own charm just sitting there with all those keys ready to type some love letter or family recipe.

So now you know my weakness. I’ll forgive you if you leave an orphaned typewriter at my doorstep, ring the doorbell and run away. I’ll give it a good home.

I just finished reading "The Old Man and the Sea" by Ernest Hemingway with my high school juniors, and I desperately want to drive to Key West, Florida, to visit the home where he spent about 12 years of his life. His home is now a museum that gets many visitors, and I'd like to be one of them.

