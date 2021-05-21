The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening at the planning commission office in Norfolk.
Members present: Roger Acklie, chairman, Merlin Oswald, Joy Griffith, Stan Schapman, Jim Prauner, Merlin Milander and Travis Amen.
Members absent: Raymond Flood, Zach Westerman and Steve Abler.
Others present: Zoning office assistant Jennie Martinez; two members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the conditional-use permit application of Mike Elkins to operate a portable restroom business. The property is at 54748 Highway 275, which is northeast of Battle Creek. Elkins plans to build a 50-foot-by-80-foot building with a concrete floor to store pump trucks and portable toilets for a business. No customers will be on site. The property is located in an ag transitional district and is near the floodway, although the proposed building site will not be located in the floodway. Elkins will take over the portable toilets portion of Pollard Pumping. Nobody spoke against it. The vote to approve was 7-0. It will next go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners, likely on June 8.
— Heard a report from Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator. Commissioners discussed but took no action on tiling, a fence that does not meet a town’s zoning regulations, a complaint about a neighbor having cattle in a setback and the need for participation in meetings to update the comprehensive plan.