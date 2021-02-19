Notes from Class A and D state wrestling day two

OMAHA — With his 2-1 victory over Gabe Turman of Lincoln East for the Class A 106-pound state championship, Norfolk freshman Jesse Lewis gave himself a chance to accomplish something only 33 wrestlers in the state's history ever have: Win four state titles.
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski is the most recent to accomplish the feat, winning in the state finals each year from 2017 to 2020.
Of the 56 wrestlers — 28 in Class A, 28 in Class D — who walked in the parade of champions on Thursday, Lewis was the only freshman.
As if the nerves of Lewis weren't already on edge enough. Lewis and his finals opponent, Gabe Turman of Lincoln East, had to lead all of the Class A finalists in the iconic parade of champions just minutes before their championship match.
"He didn't even know what was going on, how to line up for the finals, where to go," said Justin Grey, Lewis' coach.
Turns out both Lewis and Turman led the parade of champions flawlessly, as did the Class D 106-pound finalists Eli Lanham of Plainview and Hayden Neeman of Superior on their side of the arena.
Boyer in the building
Plainview’s wrestling coach made a surprise appearance at the CHI Health Center here Thursday.
Well, a surprise to most in attendance except the people who know him best.
Boyer was in quarantine since receiving a bone marrow transplant just over 70 days ago.
"He told me all along his goal was to get here today and see his team in person," interim coach Chad Schumacher said. "We all knew he'd be here."
According to Schumacher, Boyer has been doing so well in his recovery the medical staff cleared him to attend the final Class D session.
"Cancer is a scary thing," Schumacher said. "But Dean is as big a competitor as I know."
And as of Thursday, he's winning.
Coincidentally, although in the building, Boyer called Schumacher during the consolation rounds Thursday to inform Schumacher the Pirates had secured their third consecutive state team title.
"That's Dean," Schumacher said. "He keeps track of everything."
And by the way, Boyer was given the National Coaches Association Region V Coach of the Year Award for 2020.
Region V includes the Midwest section of the United States, and the award was given to him by O'Neill wrestling coach Bryan Corkle.
"He deserved the award, it is well earned," Schumacher said. "But he was coming anyway — he wouldn't have missed today for anything — just as he expects from our wrestlers. He set a goal, worked toward it and achieved the goal."
Davis also awarded
Longtime Neligh-Oakdale coach Gary Davis also was notified he had been selected to enter the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Although reluctant to talk about the award when his team was still wrestling, he relented after Thursday's finals.
"This is a lifetime of work and for a lot of great people went into this accomplishment," Davis said. "Our plan at Neligh-Oakdale was simple in design but takes the right people and community to get it done."
Simple and complex is a good way to say it.
"We have great kids in this program, and it is our job to make them better wrestlers on the mat," Davis said. "And better people off the mat. I have a great group of guys helping in the wrestling room and a great deal of support from the school and the community."
Joining Davis in this year's class are: Todd Hoyt of Overton and Anselmo-Merna as a coach; Terry Pfeiffer of Amherst as a contributor; Aaron Denson from Millard South as a competitor; Joe Ellenberger from Millard South as a competitor; Mike Leamon of Grand Island Northwest as a competitor; Joe Mejia of Gering as a competitor and Judd Norman from Chadron as a competitor.
Change in awards ceremonies
Longtime wrestling fans may have noticed a subtle difference in the way the Nebraska School Activities Association conducted the awards ceremonies at the state high school wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center Arena.
The tradition is for NSAA representatives to drape medals over the state medal winners' necks but, this year, the medal winners placed the medals around their own necks before climbing to the awards podiums.
For members of the TV audience to know which wrestler was which on the podium, NSAA officials told the wrestlers to "wave or give a fist pump, something like that" when their names were announced.
Fortunately, the winning wrestlers' coaches were still allowed to publicly congratulate their wrestler.
The medal winners also wore masks while on television, took them off momentarily to pose for photos, then return to mask-wearing before exiting the podium.
‘Not a relative but very close’
Upon further review, Norfolk's 170-pound state runner-up Austin Miller is not related to former Plainview star Christian Miller but the two were very close.
Christian Miller, a four-time state champion for Plainview who had been wrestling for Nebraska, died in an automobile accident in November 2020.
In Thursday's notes page, it was reported that the two Millers were related, but Austin cleared that up. "He's not a relative like most people think; we were just very close to them. He was always there for me, like if I had a question or something, he'd be the first guy I asked. He was like a brother and we were brothers. He's heavy on my mind."