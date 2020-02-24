OMAHA — Northeast and North Central Nebraska brought home eight individual gold medals and one team title from the state wrestling tournament over the weekend.
In Class B, Wayne’s Mike Leatherdale was the lone area winner. In Class C, two Valentine wrestlers — Gage Krolikowski and Chase Olson — and Wisner-Pilger’s Landon Beaver won titles. Krolikowski became the 33rd wrestler in state history to win four state titles. In Class D, Plainview, which won the team title handily, had three individual champions in Scout Ashburn, Nate Christensen and Alizae Mejia. They were joined by Tilden Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett.
Overall, 47 wrestlers from Northeast and North Central Nebraska — including Josh Licking and Brayden Splater from Norfolk High in Class A and Jazper Ames from Lutheran High Northeast in Class C — made it to the medal stand. Area medalists included seven from Class B, 16 from Class C and 22 from Class D.
Here are some notes and quotes from three days at the state wrestling tournament:
‘A father-mentor to me’
After leading Neligh-Oakdale to another top-10 finish, coach Gary Davis is calling it quits. After working as an assistant in Neligh, Davis became the head coach in 1994 and helped to mentor many young people who took up coaching as a profession, including head coaches Justin Grey at Norfolk High and Tyler Legate at Pierce.
“I didn’t have a dad growing up, so he was a father-mentor to me,” Grey said. “He filled that role for me through high school. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing today is because of Gary Davis.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life, but I remember one day talking to him, senior year, I told him I didn’t know what I wanted to do and he puts his hands back on the stage and he goes, ‘Look what I get to do every day. I teach PE, I get to coach wrestling. I love my job,’ and I was like ‘I want to be a coach.’ ”
LHNE classmates support Ames
Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazper Ames is hoping to inspire more students at the school, as well as future Eagles, to take up the sport. Ames was one of just three athletes on the Lutheran High roster this winter.
He already inspired his junior classmates. Ames said almost the entire class traveled to Omaha on Friday to watch his state semifinal match — a 6-3 loss to James Escamilla of David City. “I appreciate my classmates coming down, taking the time out of their day to come watch wrestling when they don’t really know anything about wrestling,” Ames said.
“But they gave me the love and support that I wanted. I’m thankful for my classmates, and they’re thankful for me for coming down to state and showing how good of sportsmanship Lutheran High has and how good of a sports program we have.”
All-Northeast Nebraska showdown
The all-Northeast Nebraska showdown for the Class C 220-pound title between Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger and Kolby Johnson of Madison would have been a rematch of a district final the previous weekend. However, Beaver, who had been battling a serious rib injury, forfeited that match since he had already qualified for state. Johnson had defeated Beaver in overtime earlier in the season, in the East Husker Conference tournament, but on Saturday, the Wisner-Pilger wrestler turned the tables with a 3-1 state-championship victory.
Area mats make semifinals
The Nebraska School Activities Association uses 10 mats for the first day-and-a-half of the state championships, and this year, three of those 10 were mats owned by Northeast Nebraska schools — Pender, Wayne and Winnebago.
Dollamur Sports Surfaces provides the mats used at the state championships and gives schools a discount if they allow the NSAA to use the mats for the state tournament.
Coincidentally, with the number of mats reduced to eight for Friday night’s semifinals and third-round consolations, all three area teams’ mats were still being used. But when the four mats were selected for the state championship round, only Pender’s made the cut, joining North Platte, Ralston and Centura.
Former Norfolkan wins title
A former Norfolk resident, Kael Lauridsen of Bennington, won a state championship, defeating Caden Svoboda of Auroa in the Class B, 106-pound state title match, 16-5.