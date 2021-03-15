For those who never had the pleasure of watching Rick Hesse coach a basketball game, watch his son, Joe, coach Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — it's a mirror image ... including the success.
Joe's father, Rick, won four state titles at Clearwater High School and then moved on to become the head coach at Valentine before moving on to administrative positions and fishing.
Rick Hesse guided the Clearwater Cardinals to titles from 1984 to 1987. During his career, he accumulated 440 wins and 12 state tournament appearances and is a member of the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame.
Rick died in 2014, but not before he coached his son in high school and mentored him through his first years of school coaching at the high school level.
Rick had an easy demeanor on the sidelines, and he was probably better at molding people than winning games, a true coach.
Well, as they say, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."
Joe resembles his father on the bench and is currently pushing his records on the court as Joe and his Bulldogs won a second state title in three years on Saturday.
But if you've had the pleasure of watching them both coach, they act exactly the same on the sidelines and, evidently, they know and knew what they were doing.
Rick would often have his hand around his chin, either sitting on the bench or walking the sidelines in front of the bench — as if thinking the entire time about the next move.
Fast forward to 2021, and you would see Joe (mostly pacing the sidelines, possibly a little more animated), hand around his chin and relatively calmly administering advice to his team.
Not sure if he can catch fish as well as his father, but Joe Hesse is getting right up there in coaching basketball.
Another coaching legend
Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Doug Goltz, with a win in the Class D2 championship game, is now tied for the lead in career victories for Nebraska high school basketball coaches at 694.
The coach he tied is none other than Duane Mendlik, the former West Point Central Catholic and Wisner-Pilger coach.
Mendlik retired last spring after a 47-year career, 35 at West Point Central Catholic (now Guardian Angels Central Catholic) and 12 with the Gators.
He had 14 teams reach the state tournament, including back-to-back state titles in Class C2 in 1998 and 1999.
His career record ended at 694-387, and he was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Pretty good company, coach Goltz.