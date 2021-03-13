LINCOLN — Here are some notes and quotes from the first three days of the boys state basketball tournament.
* * *
Play 4 Michelle
The O'Neill St. Mary's players dedicated the 2020-21 season to the memory of Michelle Bulau, the wife of Cardinals' coach Luke Bulau. She died last fall after a four-year battle with cancer.
"Her courage and fight showed the players what real toughness is," coach Bulau said. “She was our number-one fan for all my years of coaching and her absence is painful, but I know she's watching from above."
The Cardinals chose to remember Michelle by wearing warmup jerseys with the message "Play 4 Michelle."
The team used Michelle's inspiration to complete a 23-4 season, a Niobrara Valley Conference championship and a fourth-place finish in Class D2.
Bracket buster
The all-area, all-East Husker Conference, Class D1 state championship game between Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Howells-Dodge offered a rematch of the subdistrict final, won by Howells-Dodge, 53-49.
The Bulldogs had defeated the Jaguars earlier in the season, 46-32.
But following his team's semifinal victory over North Platte St. Patrick's, Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said the rematch in the state championship game likely would not have happened had his team won the subdistrict.
"It was obviously a disappointing loss, but that win for them might have pushed them up and put them on the other side of the bracket," Hesse said. "Our kids were excited about a potential rematch in the big one and not having to play them in the semis or first round."
Prestigious programs
It's not uncommon for boys and girls programs from the same school to qualify for their respective state tournaments in the same year. In fact, five Northeast Nebraska schools and co-ops sent both their girls and boys teams to Lincoln this year: Hartington Cedar Catholic, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Humphrey St. Francis and Wynot.
Class D2 fans were especially seeing double this season as the same four schools that made up the girls final four drew the four spots in the bottom of the boys quarterfinal bracket.
In last week's girls tournament, Humphrey St. Francis defeated Mullen and Falls City Sacred Heart topped Wynot in the semis. St. Francis then defeated Sacred Heart for the title after Mullen edged Wynot for third.
On Wednesday, Sacred Heart's boys downed Mullen before St. Francis avenged an earlier defeat to Wynot. Then on Thursday, Sacred Heart defeated St. Francis to advance to Saturday's final. St. Francis took third place on Friday with a win over O'Neill St. Mary's.
Fifty is a magic number
If you're watching Saturday's Class D1 state final between Howells-Dodge and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, remember the number 50. Going into the game, the Jaguars are 1-5 when allowing opponents to score 50 or more points while the Bulldogs are 2-5 when not scoring at least 50 points.
Thank you, seniors
After Friday's semifinal loss to Hastings Adams Central, Wayne coach Rob Sweetland had kind words for his seniors: Treyton Blecke, Jacob Kneifl, Colton Vovos and Nolan Hunke.
"When you work with a lot of sophomores, you've got a lot of immaturity at times," Sweetland said. "They call them out on that and get them focused. You see their minutes and there are some that don't play a lot, but they're really important as far as keeping us focused and keeping us on track, especially in practice."
The Blue Devil seniors had one more game, the Class C1 consolation contest against Omaha Concordia on Saturday morning at 9 at Lincoln North Star.
Great memories
Jay Bellar, executive director of the Nebraska School Activities Association, attended Wednesday's Class D1 first-round game at Lincoln Southeast between Howells-Dodge and his alma mater, Walthill.
Bellar said the matchup brought back memories of the 1976 Class C semifinal between the Bluejays and Howells Bobcats at the old University of Nebraska Coliseum.
"We played with George Loofe, Tom Baumert, Merlyn Tremayne, Randy Stansbury and myself were the five starters at that time," Bellar said, "and then my brother (Norfolk Catholic athletic director and football coach) Jeff played and Bobby Moeller.”
Walthill won that semifinal 45 years ago, 56-54. The Blujays went on to the championship game the next day at the brand new Bob Devaney Sports Center but had to settle for second, losing to Geneva 75-72.
Howells was a year away from greatness in 1976 as the Bobcats would go on to win Class C state titles in 1977 and 1978.
For the record, Howells-Dodge won Wednesday's quarterfinal over Walthill, 68-49.
Holiday rematch
A pair of first-round state tournament games involving area teams were rematches of holiday tournament championship games.
Wynot defeated Humphrey St. Francis 51-40 in December to win the West Point-Beemer Invitational, but in the opening round of the Class D2 state tournament on Wednesday at Lincoln East, the Flyers turned the tables, defeating the Blue Devils 49-41.
Meanwhile, two-time defending Class C1 state champion Auburn was playing in the Wayne State holiday tournament where it defeated Pierce in the final, 53-41. But unlike St. Francis, the Bluejays were unable to turn the tables, falling to the Bulldogs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, 51-28.
Bench official
State tournament fans may have noticed following introductions, the public address announcer names the game officials as well as the bench official.
The Nebraska School Activities Association assigns a bench official for each state tournament game who would replace one of the game officials in the case of illness or injury.
Kyle Finke of Battle Creek worked the girls state tournament as both a game official and bench official this year and filled us in on the bench official's other duties.
"We have to track fouls, timeouts, possession and substitutions in case there are any issues," he said.