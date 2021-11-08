LINCOLN — Every state tournament, regardless the sport, brings a lot of people, old friends, families and coaches and players to one location for a lot of work and a lot of fun — but mostly the fun part.
It's fun to reunite with people you maybe haven't seen from the last state tournament (regardless of sport) and it's a reunion of sorts.
PIERCE HAS TIES
Although Bluejays' stay in the Class C1 division of the tournament was short, it brought an old friend and coach to Lincoln as a grandpa.
Lynn Moeller, a former principal at Pierce High School and the grandfather of Pierce libero and junior Morgan Moeller has spent time in Lincoln after coaching at a few stops, including Valentine.
In fact, one of the two of us writing this gem of knowledge might have coached a couple of Lynn's kids, Casey and Matt, in baseball back when they were 8 and 10 years old, and Casey is Morgan's dad.
See how this can become a reunion?
Additionally, one of us may cover Wayne State College and have had close, weekly contact with former Wayne State College football coach Dan McLaughlin, who recently retired.
The duo have been friends since they were married some ... several years ago, and Moeller recalls when McLaughlin was at Broken Bow and Moeller was at Valentine — the Indians never beat the Badgers on the court.
Back to the point, Moeller brought Valentine down to Lincoln a couple of years in a row in 1985 and 1986 for boys basketball.
The Badgers defeated Gering in the opening round, defeated Auburn on a last-second-play designed by Moeller and lost to Elkhorn Mount Michael, coached by Jim "Killer" Kane by a touchdown in the in the 1985 Class B final, 53-46.
Moeller brought his team back in 1986 where it defeated Wayne in the opening round and then fell to Gering in the semifinals by a bucket 46-44 in the days before a consolation game and the days before six classes existed in basketball.
"Those were definitely great memories and great kids," Moeller said as he readied to watch his granddaughter. "Memories for a lifetime."
The comparison to watching his granddaughter and his teams?
"It is completely more relaxing and she can't do any wrong," Moeller said. "Being a grandpa is the best."
FAMILY TIES
If you've never covered Wynot in a sporting event, you don't realize how many times you hear the same names.
This year's volleyball roster includes three players with the last name of Heimes (pronounced HI-mus). Add the fact the football coach is Steve Heimes and the boys basketball coach is Lee Heimes — that's currently a lot of Heimeses.
Toss in the Sudbecks, Wieselers, Pinkelmans, it's a family affair. (We have omitted several family ties here, but we need to get to the point).
The Wieselers take family to an entirely new level in the area.
Unless you've been under a rock, the Wieseler name starts recently with a couple of quality coaches who happen to be close — so close they are husband and wife.
Steve and Tammy Wieseler are the backbone of Wynot basketball and volleyball, respectively, and Tammy told one of us a couple of years back, it's not a competition between the teams they coach, it's a sounding board and an understanding of what each is encountering during the season.
"We trust each other's opinions, and we are always there to support each other," Tammy said. "You can't have a better opinion than someone you have known for years and you're living life with. We're there for each other."
This family takes coaching and kids a little farther as the family tree has a lot of branches in that venture.
Steve is obviously a Wieseler, but Tammy is a Kuchta who became a Wieseler.
Brian Kuchta is the father of Nicolette Kuchta, who is a cross country coach at Crofton, which just won a state title in Kearney. Bailey Kuchta is the volleyball coach in Crofton, which made its way to a district final a week ago or so.
Brian Kuchta is the brother of Tom Kuchta, who is the father of Tammy Wieseler. Follow that?
Tammy coached all three of Brian's girls: Nicolette, Bailey and Carissa, as did Steve.
Carissa had something to say about the Wynot way and the family way.
"Steve and Tammy were the best coaches and taught a lot more than playing basketball and volleyball," Carissa said. "Actually in Wynot, we're all one big family; it was a great place to grow up and learn."
Carissa has moved on to be a fourth grade teacher in Allen.
CREATIVE CHEERS
Student sections were back in full force during the state volleyball tournament, and a couple of them came up with creative chants and cheers to support their teams.
A trend that's been all the rage for the last half-dozen years or so has been the four-syllable chant. For example, "LET'S go ROYals."
During the volleyball tournament, student sections from all over the state serenaded an opponent's player who served the ball into the net with "THERE'S a NET there,"or "THIS ain't HOCK-ey."
But the Wisner-Pilger student section took that in a different direction. When a Gator opponent served a ball into the net, the students shouted in unison, "Gooooooooooooal!"
Meanwhile, the Howells-Dodge students delivered a new take on a cheer heard mainly on football fields and basketball courts. When a team needs to make a stop in either of those sports, their fans often rhythmically chant, "Defense, (clap, clap) defense ..."
Since volleyball is a game in which defense switches to offense instantaneously and vice versa, when the Jaguars received a serve, the students chanted "Defense ..," but as soon as a back-row player made a pass, the cheer would switch, within the same rhythm, to "Offense ..."
So, during a long rally, the students would switch from defense to offense and back multiple times.
DISASTER AVERTED
Howells-Dodge defeated Fremont Bergan on Saturday for the Class D1 state championship, but the Jaguars almost never made it to the final.
In Friday's semifinal, Howells-Dodge trailed Nebraska Christian two sets to love and faced a match point in the third.
Trailing 24-22, the Jaguars fought off elimination with an Ellie Baumert kill to make it 24-23. Then, Grace Baumert walked past the baseline, presumably to serve.
Only problem was, Grace had served during the previous rotation. It was actually Brooklyn Macholan's turn to serve.
"After getting the side-out point, Grace thought she must have still been serving, but my assistant coaches (Kelsey Franzluebbers, Sara Franzluebbers and Connie Dostal) realized when she was heading back that something wasn't right with the rotation," Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said.
"I honestly didn't even look and marched up to the down ref to get a lineup check just in case, and thankfully in time."
Had Grace Baumert taken the ball and had the referee blown his whistle, the Jaguars would have been penalized for being out of rotation, Nebraska Christian would have been awarded a point and the match three sets to none.
As it turned out, Howells-Dodge came back to win the third set, 26-24. The Jaguars also won the fourth and fifth sets to advance to Saturday's final, where they defeated Bergan in four sets for the D1 championship.
ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID ...
On Saturday, Humphrey St. Francis lost the Class D2 state championship match to Falls City Sacred Heart in five sets in heartbreaking fashion, 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9.
It was the fourth consecutive year an area team has had to settle for the second-place trophy in Class D2. And what's more, all four of the finals went to five sets.
Last year, Diller-Odell defeated Chambers/Wheeler Central, 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14. In 2019, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley topped St. Francis, 26-24, 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 16-14. And in 2018, Ewing's final volleyball team had to settle for second place after falling to BDS, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 18-25, 18-16.
HONORING A LEGEND
Wisner-Pilger qualified for its 17th state volleyball tournament this season, its first without Jean Groth, who guided the Gator program for 41 years before her untimely death in early 2020.
Current Gator coach Kay Raabe was part of Groth's staff from 1998 to 2019, Groth's last team and a state tournament qualifier.
"She's a big part of all of us growing in the game of volleyball," Raabe said about Groth. "She and I worked with these girls since they were young, and we continue to carry a little bit of a torch for all the work she has done for Wisner-Pilger volleyball."
The Gators won their tournament opener over Norfolk Catholic before losing a five-set heartbreaker in the semifinals to Sutton and rebounding to sweep Superior in Saturday's third-place match.
NO EXPERIENCE, NO PROBLEM
In winning the Class C2 state championship, Oakland-Craig earned its school's first ever state title in a girls team sport.
The Knights came into the state tournament as the No. 1 seed, but it was the program's first appearance at state since 1992.
Oakland-Craig drew No. 8 seed Hastings St. Cecilia for its opening-round match. In contrast to the Knights' lack of experience, it was the Hawkettes' 25th trip to the state tournament and ninth since 2011.
Oakland-Craig coach Becky Rennerfeldt was concerned that her team might be intimidated by Pinnacle Bank Arena's grand stage.
"Before the game on Thursday, I was a little nervous about the composure of our team versus Hastings St. Cecilia just because of their tradition," she said.
"We really tried to focus on our very last practice on Wednesday, we all had a mental-mindness thing. 'Put yourself in there. What are you going to look at when you walk into Pinnacle Bank Arena?' We tried to put them in the situation and try to get them mentally prepared.
"We also showed up (early on Thursday) and watched a couple of games since we were the 5 o'clock game so that we could get a feel for it, because most of my team hadn't even watched a state tournament in volleyball."
Apparently, it worked. Oakland-Craig swept St. Cecilia on Thursday, 25-16, 25-17, 25-9, then went on to defeat Superior in the semifinals and Sutton in the final.
MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT
Humphrey St. Francis' 5-foot-2-inch setter, Emma Baumgart, routinely fills up the stat sheet with set assists, digs and service aces, but in her three years as a Flyer, Baumgart had never recorded a block.
Until Friday.
Baumgart was able to get her hands above the net just enough to send a Maywood-Hayes Center attack attempt back to the Wolves' side of the net. "That was like winning the state championship, right there!" St. Francis coach Dean Korus said with a laugh.
ALL IN
In both volleyball and basketball, teams huddle up during timeouts and normally, just before they break to go back on the court, team members say something in unison like "Let's go," or "Defense."
But Humphrey St. Francis took that tradition to a new level. Coach Dean Korus shouted out a question and the girls on the team enthusiastically answered.
"Each year we do a theme," Flyer senior middle Kaylee Stricklin said. "And this year, the theme was 'All in, all the time,' and we've been saying it since the beginning of the season and it just gets us pumped up. We say it every day in practice, 'All in, all the time,' and it just helped us, I think."
EAST HUSKER INVITE
This year's Class C2 state tournament could have easily been called the East Husker Conference Invitational.
After all, the top three seeds — Oakland-Craig, Wisner-Pilger and Clarkson/Leigh — are all members of the league.
Class D1 top seed and state champ Howells-Dodge is also a member of East Husker family.
"In (the) conference (tournament), I actually thought that was some of our best volleyball we played," Oakland-Craig's Bailey Helzer said. "It was so much fun. We knew what we had coming up, and we treated it like it was a mini-state tournament. So we knew what we had to work on there, so that when we did come to state, that we could achieve that."
Howells-Dodge junior Grace Baumert agreed. "Playing Oakland, Wisner, toward the conference championship, they're fun teams to play and they pushed us hard and it definitely did prepare us to play at this next level."
So when you think we just watch a match at state and then go to bed — now you know we really enjoy what is going on at state — reunion included.